Albioma : Availability of 2021 Universal Registration Document (French version)

Paris La Défense, 29 April 2022

Availability of 2021 Universal Registration Document (French version)

Albioma announces that the French version of its Universal Registration Document for the 2021 financial year has been made available to the public. It has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 29 April 2022 under number D.22-0389.

The 2021 edition includes:

The annual financial report for the 2021 financial year;

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance for the 2021 financial year;

The description of the share buy-back programme submitted for approval at the General Meeting of shareholders of 25 May 2022.

The Universal Registration Document may be consulted on Albioma’s website (https://www.albioma.com/en/finance/financial-publications/), and is available upon simple request at the Company’s head office at the following address: Albioma, Company Secretariat, Tour Opus 12, 77 esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92914 La Défense Cedex, France.

The English version of the Universal Registration Document shall be available shortly.

Next on the agenda: annual General Meeting of shareholders, on 25 May 2022 at 3 p.m. CET.

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass, photovoltaics and geothermal energy.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil.



For 30 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



In 2021, the Group acquired its first geothermal energy power plant, in Turkey. This activity is being ramped up in 2022, via the acquisition of a second GEPP in the same region. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





Attachment