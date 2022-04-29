SYNERGIE announces
the publication of
2021 Financial Report
Paris, 29 April 2022: SYNERGIE announces that the 2021 Financial Report (french version) is available on its website www.synergie.com
About SYNERGIE
A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 770 agencies in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2021 consolidated turnover of €2.696,6 million, including more than 58% abroad. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.
EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B
ISIN: FR0000032658, Mnémo: SDG
Reuters: SDGI.PA, Bloomberg: SDG:FP
www.synergie.com
11 avenue du Colonel Bonnet – 75016 PARIS
SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€
RCS PARIS 329 925 010
