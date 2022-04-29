DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Transaction in Own Shares

29 April 2022

The Company announces that on 29 April 2022 it bought back 66,726 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 69 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares) 55,550,002 Ordinary Shares held in treasury 5,930,120 TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)



49,619,882

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 49,619,882 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Robert Finlay

020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse

Downing LLP

Company Secretary

020 7630 4333