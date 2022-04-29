Farmer Bros. Co. Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

NORTHLAKE, Texas, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”) highlights its recently released 2021 Sustainability & Direct Trade Report. The report articulates the Company’s 2021 achievements and offers data supporting its continued commitment to leading the coffee industry in sustainable sourcing, production, and trading.



Farmer Brothers began its sustainability journey 10 years ago. Since then, the Company has made great strides in its key initiatives. Notably, the Company achieved significant milestones in 2021, including:

Diverted 77% of waste away from landfills and achieved zero-waste status on 100% of the company’s roasting facilities each year since 2018

Responsibly sourced 40.3% of our total coffee & remains on-track to achieve goal of 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025

Increased train transportation to reduce our reliability on truck freight, resulting in 42% reduced overall truck mileage and 23% in fuel use savings

Reduced need of new, raw materials; rescued & restored 1,450 units of beverage equipment from landfills; increased refurbished equipment demand from 3% in 2020 to 17%

Partnered with 3,206 coffee growers & purchased 7.1 million pounds of green coffee through Project D.I.R.E.C.T. & Direct Trade relationships, supporting local communities



“For 110 years now, Farmer Brothers has risen to the occasion by taking action in the face of challenges, and 2021 was no different,” said Deverl Maserang, President & CEO. “The world is coming off a difficult couple of years and grounding ourselves in the concept of sustainability while continuing our efforts to fight Climate Change has kept our focus clear. We remain true to our guiding principles around service, quality, and corporate responsibility, and continue to build sustainable practices into the fabric of our organization while enforcing transparency throughout the supply chain. As a result of our efforts, our scientific-based and goal-oriented approach, which requires us to meet certain criteria that only a hand full of companies currently meet, continues to facilitate real change both at home and around the world.”

Mr. Maserang, continued, “We’re proud to say that for second consecutive year, we were listed on the Carbon Disclosure Project’s (CDP) Supplier Engagement Leaderboard and recognized as one of the best companies for our Supplier Engagement Rating (SER), indicating our commitment to collaborate with our suppliers on climate action.”

Farmer Brothers’ full Sustainability and Direct Trade Report can be viewed here: https://www.farmerbros.com/media/2021-sustainability-report.pdf.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

