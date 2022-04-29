Uranium Finance – New financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and rewards $URF token holders a significant fixed APY of 1,821,183.05%

Singapore, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uranium Finance provides a decentralized asset that rewards with a significant fixed compound interest model through the use of its unique Uranium Finance Auto-Staking Protocol (URFP). URFP is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more effective and awards $URF token holders the strongest stable returns in the crypto world.

The project also has NFT collections released after the Fair Launch, Uranium team has already recruited a group of talented and creative NFT designers and is ready to join this booming trend.

Rather than that, our core team managed to run lots of NFT and blockchain-based games before, and they saw the potential of move-to-earn, action-to-earn applications. Therefore, part of the fund raised will be used to develop those awesome and unique applications.

Uranium is proven doxed as it is KYC verified with Pink Sale and audited with Analytix. Hence investors can rest assured that the team has overcome multiple processes to provide real legitimacy. With the upcoming Fair Launch presale on Pink Sale, the team is having a massive marketing campaign with many top KOLs, influencers, and communities onboard. It is fully prepared for the huge launch at 3 PM UTC on May 1st.

Here are the features the project has to offer:

1. Auto-Staking & Auto-Compounding Protocol

URFP which integrates into the $URF token can offer automatic staking, compound features, and the highest fixed APY in the market at 1,821,183.05% for the first 12 months. Uranium Finance is a company focusing on De-Fi innovation that creates benefits and value for $URF token holders. Our URFP protocol that is used within the $URF token grants exceptional benefits for holders of $URF:

Low Risk with the Asset-backed Fund (ABF): 7% buy and 7% sell are redirected to the ABF which helps sustain and back the staking rewards provided by the positive rebase.

Simple and Safe Staking: The $URF token always stays in your wallet so it does not need to be put into the hands of a 3rd party or centralized authority. All you need to do is buy & hold and you automatically receive rewards in your wallet so there is no more complicated staking process at all.

Interest Yield with Automatic Payments: You do not need to worry about having to restake your tokens. Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in your wallet, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment.

Highest Fixed APY: Uranium Finance pays out at 1,821,183.05% in the first 12 months which rivals anything in the De-Fi arena to date. After the first 12 months, the interest rate drops over a predefined Long Term Interest Cycle period.

Rapid Interest Payments: The Uranium Finance Protocol pays every $URF holder every 15 minutes or 96 times per day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in the crypto.

The URFP uses a complex set of factors to support its price and the rebase rewards. It includes the Asset-backed Fund (ABF) which serves as an insurance fund to achieve price stability and long-term sustainability of the URF Protocol by maintaining a consistent 0.028% rebase rate paid to all $URF token holders per block (every 15 minutes).

2. Uranium NFT

Some rare and limited NFT collections will be released right after the launch, all Uranium’s designers are working on them, for those who contribute the most at their launch, will be rewarded with the rarest and unique NFTs!

3. Move-to-earn and Action-to-earn Applications

With years of experience in developing blockchain-based applications, the Uranium core team came up with ideas for unique and practical move-to-earn and action-to-earn applications, they will be much different than almost all current apps in the market.

