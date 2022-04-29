Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB audited Annual information for the year 2021

English Lithuanian

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Financial Statements for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report and profit (loss) distribution that all shall be approved. Company’s loss as of EUR 5,124,213 shall be carried forward to the next year.

Enclosed:

Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB and profit (loss) distribution to be approved.

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Contact person:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt

