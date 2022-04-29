Egide: The 2021 annual financial report will be available on May 5, 2022

English French

Bollène, April 29, 2022 – 06:00 pm (CET)

The 2021 annual financial report

will be available on May 5, 2022

The Egide Group announces that it will make its 2021 annual financial report available on May 5, 2022, in order to integrate the last audit adjustments on its subsidiary Egide USA.

These adjustments, to be confirmed by the Board on May 2nd, have a positive impact on the Group's 2021 results, which now stands at 201 K€ (instead of 55 K€ as presented on March 30).

Update on current financial operations in the United States

As announced when publishing the Group's 2021 annual results on March 30, 2022, two financing projects are underway at Egide USA and Santier:

A project to refinance the Cambridge building and the assets it contains in order to allow a massive deleveraging for $6M by World Business Capital

A project to refinance the revolving credit lines of Egide USA and Santier for a maximum of $6 million to finance the growth of the two American entities.

To date, both projects, being cumulative, are at the same stage: accepted LOI, audits and filings in progress approvals expected mid-June.

As a reminder, the bank of Santier and Egide USA since 2018, Pacific Mercantile Bank (PMB), has been absorbed by another larger bank (Banc of California) which has communicated its wish not to continue to support the credit lines of the two American entities beyond June 30, 2022. Given the two concrete financing projects under consideration, the June 30, 2022, limit set by PMB is being negotiated to be extended to September 30, 2022.

Even if financial communication rules require to highlight the risks of default that could jeopardize the continuity of the American operations, the Egide Group's management is optimistic about the positive outcome of these initiatives and is excited about this important contribution of capital that would allow to finance the modernization ambitions of Egide USA and Santier, on the model of the projects started by Egide SA in France.

