PAYSENGER LAUNCHES NATIVE TOKEN: EGO TOKEN PUBLIC PRESALE IS LIVE

Cupertino, USA, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paysenger, a trailblazing blockchain ecosystem, is pleased to announce the public presale of its EGO token. The presale started on the 6th of April and is still live. All interested investors are to join the public presale here.

At the ongoing public presale, participants are allowed to purchase up to 35 million EGO (3.5% of total supply) at $0.05 each. Buyers are expectant that the presale will take the paysenger ecosystem to the next level.

Also, the native token is expected to have secured equity due to its unique ecosystem and strong community. In addition, the native token will be used for payments as well as NFT trades on the Paysenger platform.

Recent Developments…



The paysenger platform is governed by the EGO token as its native token. Currently, the EGO token is in top-10 of the tokens of all time and has a rating of 4.7 on ICO holder. This remains the best platform for tracking promising cryptocurrency projects for investment purposes. In addition, the project is highly commended by ICO Drops, one of the most trusted initial coin offering (ICO) trackers.



Speaking on the project, Timo Trippler, an ICO adviser, said

“Paysenger adds a new dimension to communication where human attention becomes a valuable resource. We are creating a seamless way for experts and influencers to monetize their interactions. Our platform will provide a reliable financial filter and highlight the most valuable offers while rewarding users for their time and attention.”

The endorsement does not end there. Ian Scarffe, a veteran investor and consultant who has held 119 successful ICOs and has attracted funds worth more than $600 million, also acknowledged the token’s potential. He said, "EGO’s goal is to transform the blockchain space by making the technology easier to a large audience; making tech easier is key in blockchain."





EGO Token Details





Total supply 1000000000

Token Distribution

Seed: 5%

Private Sale : 2%

Public Pre-Sale : 3.5%

Strategic investors( Funds, Angels): 10%

IDO : 3%

Liquidity & Staking : 14%

Marketing&Ecosystem incentives: 20.5%

Treasure : 21%

Team : 18%

Advisors : 3%

Accepted Currencies

ETH, DOT, USDC, USDT

Min Contribution: 250 USDT

Notable Achievements and Projections

Since its Launch, Paysenger has received an increasing amount of attention and awards from industry giants and credible establishments, with the most recent being the best ICO project at the Crypto Expo 2022 conference in Dubai. Also, another event that highlighted its growing status in the Blockchain was the World Blockchain Summit in 2022. By co-hosting this renowned event, Paysenger attracted the attention of top stakeholders and influencers in the cryptocurrency industry.

The platform has clearly not rested on its laurels. Although it was launched only recently, the Paysenger web app has already amassed over 100,000 users. Furthermore, the project has raised an impressive $2,5 million during its strategic and seed rounds and has assembled a strong team of 85 individuals from numerous fields of expertise.

In the following months, Paysenger will not be slowing down. The platform aims to have its Initial Dex offering (IDO) by summer and also increase its user base to 5 million users. In addition, the Launch of the Paysenger app (mobile version) is in the works.

ABOUT PAYSENGER

It is pretty clear that human attention has become an extremely valuable resource. This is the basis of the existence of Paysenger. The innovative platform provides a filter for attention while preserving critical information and promoting productive interactions.

Paysenger is the next-level communication platform that allows users to monetise their influence. It offers to bridge the gap between experts or media personalities and fans through the EGO token.

Paysenger provides earning opportunities for all users regardless of influence. Simply, experts or influencers can use the communication platform to make money from their content and communicate with the audience on a new level.

On the other hand, the audience members can directly contact their favorite influencers, tokenize responses from their idols, and earn on paid surveys from brands.

