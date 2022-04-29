Paysenger’s Presale Is Now Live As The Platform’s EGO Token Looks To Become a 2022 Gem

Cupertino, USA, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto and blockchain industry is bursting at the seams with potential ideas and all kinds of viable projects, one of which is Paysenger, a notable and innovative blockchain platform. Most recently, Paysenger is preparing to release the EGO token, which shall also function as the official native token. In related news, the presale began on April 6th, 2022, to participate click here.

What is so special about EGO and Paysenger?

A notable element associated with the EGO token is that it is ranked among the top 10 tokens of all time in addition to also being the main token that everyone is interested in on ICO Holder. ICO drops, a reliable and reputable ICO tracker, has also recommended the project.

Regarding Paysenger itself, a key reason behind its success is that the platform brings back the importance of communication in this day and age, thereby making human attention a valuable resource once again. Paysenger will therefore reward users for this attention and bring the best offers to the table in a timely and effective manner. Simply put, Paysenger and the EGO token aim to simplify the very concept of blockchain and make it readily more accessible to a more mainstream and larger audience.

Previous accomplishments, future goals and collaborations

To attract more investors, any enterprise in this field must demonstrate that it has previously been successful. Paysenger earned the Best ICO Award for 2022 at this year's Crypto Expo Conference, which was recently held in Dubai. The fact that Paysenger was awarded this prize shows that many crypto and financial institutions are interested in the platform and what it can achieve. Moreover, Paysenger was chosen to co-host a major event earlier in 2022, namely the World Blockchain Summit. This event included several highly significant people, corporations, and organizations in the crypto and blockchain field, as well as a number of major stakeholders.

Paysenger's additional accomplishments included the beta launch of its mobile applications, the collection of $2,5 million through the seed and strategic round, the onboarding of 85 specialists, and ultimately, the acquisition of more than 100,000 users to date. In terms of future plans, Paysenger plans to reach 5 million users, hold the IDO in the summer, and introduce the official Paysenger mobile app soon.

About Paysenger

Paysenger is a service that enables effective communication between media influencers and their followers. There is no easy method to contact a famous artist, writer, blogger, or specialist in another profession nowadays. Paysenger addresses this problem by allowing a media influencer to register and set the price of a video call or chat session. In this way, any Internet user who feels the need for such contact can pay and schedule a time to talk or chat.

The EGO token is an internal payment method in the Paysenger ecosystem. It has already provided a nice return to the first investors, but this is merely the start as many more developments are being worked upon and Paysenger supporters have plenty to look forward to. Users may also convert media material into NFTs and keep or sell these assets on the internal marketplace in exchange for a corresponding amount of EGO tokens. For more information, visit Paysenger’s website and Twitter, Discord, Medium and Telegram channels and check out the ongoing presale as well.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

