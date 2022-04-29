Consolidated and audited report of AS Pro Kapital Grupp for the financial year 2021 will not be completed on time

English Estonian

In the financial calendar for 2022, published on 30 December 2021, AS Pro Kapital Grupp announced that consolidated audited financial statements for the financial year 2021 will be published on 29 April 2022. Due to the delay in auditing financial statements of two subsidiaries for the financial year 2020, the audit of consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 is delayed and not completed on time. The issuer will publish consolidated audited report for the financial year 2021 as soon as possible, but no later than 31 May 2022.



Angelika Annus

CFO

Phone: +372 614 4920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee



