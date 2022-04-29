Berkeley Lights to Participate in the 18th Annual PEGS Boston Conference & Expo

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced its participation at the 18th Annual PEGS Boston Conference, a protein engineering and cell therapy summit, being held virtually and in person from May 2-6, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center.



Berkeley Lights’ participation this year includes a new, recently accepted poster presentation as well as two podium presentations. The Company will also feature its Beacon® platform technology and workflows in booth #514 for attendees to explore with hands-on demonstrations.

Additional information on Berkeley Lights’ presentations is below:

Poster presentation P021: A Rapid High-Throughput Workflow for TCR Discovery on Solid Tumors with Functional Verification

Abstract: Berkeley Lights will share new data on how the Berkeley Lights’ platform with Opto™ Cell Therapy Development Workflow allows for a multi-optics approach to study live, single T cells in culture. This technology paired with the workflow permits cells to stay alive, while probing protein production, cell-cell interactions, cytotoxicity, cell proliferation and downstream genomics analysis at the single cell level. Podium presentation: High-Throughput Visualization of Cell-Cell Interactions for Therapeutic Development Using the Berkeley Lights Platform on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET.

Abstract: Berkeley Lights’ optofluidic platforms enable deterministic isolation and culturing of single or multiple cells in nanoliter-sized chambers, allowing for sequential functional assays on the same cell sample, thereby linking cytotoxicity and cytokine secretion. The Berkeley Lights R&D team recently demonstrated organoid structure formation on chip and is looking to use this capability in tumor microenvironment research.



Podium presentation: Leave No Hit Behind: Accelerating Lead Molecule Discovery Against Difficult Targets on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

Abstract: The Berkeley Lights’ Opto™ Plasma B Discovery (OPBD) 4.0 workflow enables recovery of 1000s of hits by screening up to 100,000 plasma cells, down-selection of lead candidates by functional screening, and sequencing and re-expression of >1000 functionally characterized antibodies in one week. By maximizing the diversity of antibodies through direct functional profiling of plasma cells, the OPBD 4.0 workflow allows users to tackle even the most challenging targets.

About Berkeley Lights



Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

