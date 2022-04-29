English French

Nexans launches a share buyback program

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, April 29th, 2022 – Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 250,000 shares to be ultimately cancelled by the end of July 2022.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2021, Nexans generated 6.1 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.comwww.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication







Elyette Roux

elyette.roux@nexans.com







Minaa El Baz

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65

minaa.el_baz@nexans.com Investor relations







Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

