Heartland Home Services Welcomes Masters Heating & Cooling Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Masters Heating & Cooling Inc. ("Masters"). They are a leading provider of residential HVAC services with five locations across Indiana, including Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

Masters Heating & Cooling brings over four decades of experience, which helps distinguish them from the rest of the HVAC providers in their market. Bill Viveen, CEO of Heartland, shared the following, "I have been searching for a company like Masters; a solid branch in the Fort Wayne area. I am excited about partnering with their vast experience and legacy. I can't wait to watch them grow with the shared strength of Heartland resources."

Mark Bulmahn, president of Masters, shared the following, "Heartland provides us with a solid foundation for growth; we're focused on delivering quality service over a large service area, and Heartlands' additional resources allow us to maintain our high standards while expanding in the Ft. Wayne and Indianapolis markets. We are thrilled to have access to their Heartland Training Academy; this will support our team expansion and keep our technicians' knowledge base strong."

The entire management team, Mark Bulmahn, John Furniss, David Mize, & Dennis Parda, are staying on board at Masters Heating & Cooling Inc., along with their experienced technician crew. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates dozens of brands across seven states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually with 1,600+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Service family of brands

