Fandor to Celebrate the History of Festival de Cannes

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier destination for cinephiles, will celebrate the 75th Festival de Cannes, May 17-28, 2022, on its independent film streaming service.

Fandor will feature a vast collection of Festival de Cannes features as part of its "Cannes you dig it?" library. Highlighted features will include works from the many decades of the festival, including titles from Werner Herzog like Fitzcarraldo (1982), for which Herzog won the Best Director award in 1982. Works from recent decades will also be featured, including Laurence Anyways (2012), winner of the Queer Palm for Xavier Dolan and Un Certain Regard - Best Actress for Suzanne Clément and Asako I & II (2018), Palme d'Or nominee for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

Legendary Chinese-American cinematographer James Wong Howe will be celebrated in honor of Asian American Heritage Month with a highlight on Howe classics, including the four-time Academy Award-nominated Algiers (1938), They Made Me a Criminal (1939), and Behave Yourself! (1951).

Fandor Exclusive Moon Rock for Monday (2020), will premiere on Fandor beginning May 24. Moon Rock for Monday, directed by Kurt Martin, follows the unlikely friendship of a young terminally ill girl and a fugitive teenage boy who travel to visit a moon rock that the girl believes will heal her, starring Ashlyn Louden-Gamble, George Pullar, and Aaron Jeffrey.

Fandor features thousands of independent films, documentaries, international titles, and classics on web, iOS, Android, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, YouTube TV, and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.fandor.com/.

Contact:

Kerry Ryan

kryan@cinedigm.com

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About Fandor:

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial offerings on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment