Medical Furniture Market Report: Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Medical, Surgical and Veterinary Furniture - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Medical Furniture Market Statistics

Imports $1,321.3 Million USD Exports $1,895.0 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Netherlands, France Top Exporters Germany, Poland, Netherlands

The size of the medical furniture market in the European Union stood at $1.8B in 2021, rising by 3% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

The largest medical furniture markets in the European Union were France ($539M), Germany ($296M) and Poland ($224M), together accounting for 59% of the total market. These countries were followed by Spain, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia, which together accounted for a further 27%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Medical Furniture Production

Medical furniture production reduced modestly to $2.1B in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +1.6% from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of medical furniture production in 2021 were France, Poland and Germany, with a combined 59% share of total production. These countries were followed by the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 27%.

EU Medical Furniture Exports

Medical furniture exports expanded notably to $1.9B in 2021. Total exports indicated tangible growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the last fourteen-year period.

Germany ($601M) remains the largest medical furniture supplier in the European Union, comprising 32% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Poland ($282M), with a 15% share of total exports. It was followed by the Netherlands, with an 11% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in Germany stood at +2.3%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Poland (+10.7% per year) and the Netherlands (+12.3% per year).

EU Medical Furniture Imports

Medical furniture imports totaled $1.3B in 2021. Total imports indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +5.8% over the last fourteen-year period.

The largest medical furniture importing markets in the European Union were Germany ($244M), the Netherlands ($227M) and France ($161M), together comprising 48% of total imports. Poland, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Romania lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 29%.

Among the main importing countries, Poland, with a CAGR of +11.5%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports from 2007-2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Operating tables, examination tables, and other medical, dental, surgical or veterinary furniture (excl. dentists' or similar chairs, special tables for X-ray examination, and stretchers and litters, incl. trolley-stretchers).

