1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

| Source: 1st Capital Bank 1st Capital Bank

Salinas, California, UNITED STATES

SALINAS, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $1.01 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $2.09 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 10.65% compared to net income of $1.89 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and an increase of 36.12% compared to net income of $1.54 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.37 for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.33 and $0.27 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 10.59%, as compared to 9.46% and 8.29% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.85%, as compared to 0.75% and 0.77% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.40%, as compared to 3.17% and 3.55% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $2.8 million, as compared to $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.75%, as compared to 68.01% and 69.69% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

  • The Company recorded no provision expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was .01%, as compared to 0.10% and 0.16% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $1.01 billion, $922.2 million, and $580.2 million, respectively.

“We are pleased with the positive trends in our operating performance,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “Our first quarter key metrics are indicative and consistent with this year’s expectations of net interest margin expansion, and high single to low double-digit percentage increases in EPS growth and return on shareholders’ equity.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's first quarter 2022 net interest income increased $320 thousand, or 4.18%, to $7.99 million as compared with $7.67 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, increased $329 thousand, or 5.36%, to $6.46 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 compared to $6.13 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $290 thousand to $433 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $723 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 23 basis points (bps), or 7.16%, to 3.40% when compared to 3.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by the Company’s mix of average earning assets as cash was deployed into higher yielding loans and leases, and investment securities. Interest expense remained flat at $530 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, including $169 thousand of interest expense associated with subordinated debt recognized in each period.

Provision for Loan Losses
Improving credit quality and stable economic conditions resulted in no loan loss provision in the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's total non-interest expense increased $86 thousand, or 1.59%, to $5.47 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.38 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase is attributed to a rise in salaries and benefits through increased benefit costs, vacation accruals, and payroll taxes. The increase in salary and benefit costs was partially offset by a decrease in professional services.

Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets increased $6.70 million, or 0.67%, to $1.01 billion as compared to $999.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $580.2 million as of March 31, 2022, representing a $16.0 million, or 2.83%, increase from the December 31, 2021 outstanding balance of $564.2 million. The increase includes a purchase of an $18.0 million lease pool and growth in commercial real estate originations, partially offset by a $10.5 million decline in construction loans outstanding, decreases in residential and consumer loan pool balances and $11.9 million in PPP loan forgiveness.

PPP loans outstanding were $13.34 million as of March 31, 2022, and included a deferred fee balance of $375 thousand. At December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $25.20 million and included a deferred fee balance of $765 thousand.

Loan type (dollars in thousands)3/31/2022% of Total
Loans		 3/31/2021% of Total
Loans		 12/31/2021% of Total
Loans
         
Construction / land (including farmland)$17,738 3.1% $19,331 3.3% $28,260 5.0%
Residential 1 to 4 units 58,191 10.0%  87,736 15.1%  61,209 10.8%
Home equity lines of credit 5,555 1.0%  5,400 0.9%  6,087 1.1%
Multifamily 78,291 13.5%  84,942 14.6%  82,231 14.6%
Owner occupied commercial real estate 111,580 19.2%  68,189 11.8%  89,087 15.8%
Investor commercial real estate 193,426 33.3%  176,709 30.5%  185,938 33.0%
Commercial and industrial 41,859 7.2%  49,314 8.5%  40,298 7.1%
Paycheck Protection Program 13,342 2.3%  118,381 20.4%  25,203 4.5%
Leases 17,597 3.0%  - 0.0%  - 0.0%
Other loans 42,631 7.3%  9,434 1.6%  45,927 8.1%
Total loans 580,210 100.0%  619,436 100.0%  564,241 100.0%
Allowance for loan losses (8,424)   (8,828)   (8,579) 
Net loans held for investment$571,786   $610,608   $555,662  

The investment portfolio increased $35.4 million to $369.2 million from a balance of $333.9 million at December 31, 2021. The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio increased from $622 thousand at December 31, 2021 to $23.6 million at March 31, 2022 as market yields rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 driving down market values.

Total deposits were $922.2 million as of March 31, 2022. This represents a $23.0 million, or 2.6% increase from the December 31, 2021 balance of $899.2 million. Growth in money market balances of $52.9 million drove deposit growth, offset by noninterest bearing balances declining $25.1 million. Noninterest-bearing balances comprised 47.6% and 51.6% of total deposit balances at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands)3/31/2022% of Total
Deposits		 3/31/2021% of Total
Deposits		 12/31/2021% of Total
Deposits
Interest bearing checking accounts$59,4566.4% $58,6126.4% $68,5757.6%
Money market 250,59627.2%  185,84120.2%  197,70322.0%
Savings 161,72017.5%  127,94013.9%  157,33217.5%
Time 11,5201.2%  14,3171.6%  11,5591.3%
Total interest-bearing deposits 483,29152.4%  386,71049.1%  435,16948.4%
Noninterest-bearing 438,91447.6%  401,12350.9%  463,99051.6%
Total deposits$922,205100.0% $787,833100.0% $899,159100.0%

Shareholder’s equity totaled $62.2 million at March 31, 2022, a decline of $17.8 million, or 22.2%, compared to $80.0 million at December 31, 2021. This is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income, a component of equity.

Stock Repurchase Activity
The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021 and subsequently has repurchased a total of 169,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19.

Asset Quality
At March 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.01% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.10% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.45% of outstanding loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.52% at December 31, 2021. The Company had $0 and $899 thousand in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $154 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $253 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Charge-offs were within the purchased consumer loan pools.   

Asset Quality3/31/2022 
 12/31/2021 
 3/31/2021 
 
  Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest$71 $59 $- 
Other nonaccrual loans -  899  1,299 
Other real estate owned -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$ 71  $ 958  $ 1,299  
    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.45%  1.52%  1.46% 
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 11864.79%  895.41%  678.68% 
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.00%  0.16%  0.21% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01%  0.10%  0.16% 

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had no outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)


Assets 3/31/20223/31/202112/31/2021
Cash and due from banks $33,618 $58,655 $84,079 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  369,238  181,201  333,869 
Loans held for sale  --  --  -- 
Loans and leases held for investment  580,210  619,436  564,241 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (8,424) (8,828) (8,577)
Net loans and leases held for investment  571,786  610,608  555,664 
Other Assets  31,418  24,003  25,748 
Total assets $1,006,060 $874,467 $999,360 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $438,914 $401,123 $463,990 
Interest-bearing checking accounts  483,291  386,710  435,169 
Total deposits  922,205  787,833  899,159 
Subordinated debentures  14,682  --  14,663 
Other borrowings  --  5,000  -- 
Other liabilities  6,942  7,250  5,540 
Shareholders' equity  62,231  74,384  79,998 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,006,060 $874,467 $999,360 
     
Shares outstanding  5,503,555  5,571,545  5,609,141 
Earnings per share basic $0.38 $0.28 $0.34 
Earnings per share diluted $0.37 $0.27 $0.33 
Nominal and tangible book value per share $11.31 $13.35 $14.26 




1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)


 Three Months Ended
Operating Results Data3/31/20223/31/202112/31/2021
Interest and dividend income   
Loans$6,896$6,600$6,857
Investment securities 1,557 455 1,247
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 58 44 60
Other income 13 9 39
Total interest and dividend income 8,524 7,108 8,203
Interest expense 530 242 530
Net interest income 7,994 6,866 7,673
Provision for loan losses - - -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,994 6,866 7,673
Noninterest income 319 191 238
Noninterest expenses   
Salaries and benefits expense 3,445 3,144 3,305
Occupancy expense 435 418 413
Data and item processing 263 251 260
Furniture and equipment 140 116 117
Professional services 169 178 248
Other 1,014 811 1,037
Total noninterest expenses 5,466 4,918 5,380
Income before provision for income taxes 2,847 2,139 2,531
Provision for income taxes 755 602 640
Net income$2,092$1,537$1,891


  Three Months Ended
Selected Average Balances3/31/20223/31/202112/31/2021
Gross loans$569,997 $615,088 $561,207 
Investment securities 362,328  124,642  317,032 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,948  3,534  3,948 
Other interest earning assets 31,744  45,417  92,112 
Total interest earning assets 968,017  788,681  974,299 
Total assets 996,632  813,566  999,508 
Interest bearing checking accounts 65,753  59,229  60,106 
Money market 221,071  157,959  232,730 
Savings 158,988  124,342  141,290 
Time deposits 11,572  14,690  11,965 
Total interest- bearing deposits 457,384  356,220  446,091 
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 438,394  372,019  468,459 
Total deposits 895,778  728,239  914,550 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 14,669  5,000  14,651 
Shareholders' equity$80,143 $75,221 $79,312 
    
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
    Three Months Ended 
Selected Financial Ratios3/31/20223/31/202112/31/2021
Return on average total assets 0.85% 0.77% 0.75%
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.59% 8.29% 9.46%
Net interest margin 3.40% 3.55% 3.17%
Net interest income to average total assets 3.25% 3.42% 3.05%
Efficiency ratio 65.75% 69.69% 68.01%


Regulatory Capital and Ratios3/31/20223/31/202112/31/2021
Common equity tier 1 capital$83,272 $74,132 $80,819 
Tier 1 regulatory capital$83,272 $74,132 $80,819 
Total regulatory capital$91,877 $80,863 $88,798 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.36%  9.14%  8.09% 
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.49%  13.83%  12.82% 
Tier 1 capital ratio 11.49%  13.83%  12.82% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.67%  15.08%  14.07% 


About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.
Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez Danelle Thomsen
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
831.264.4057 office 831-264-4014 office
Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com Danelle.Thomsen@1stCapitalBank.com

   

Related Links