1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $1.01 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $2.09 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 10.65% compared to net income of $1.89 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and an increase of 36.12% compared to net income of $1.54 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.37 for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.33 and $0.27 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 10.59%, as compared to 9.46% and 8.29% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.85%, as compared to 0.75% and 0.77% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.40%, as compared to 3.17% and 3.55% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $2.8 million, as compared to $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.75%, as compared to 68.01% and 69.69% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





The Company recorded no provision expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.





As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was .01%, as compared to 0.10% and 0.16% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





As of March 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $1.01 billion, $922.2 million, and $580.2 million, respectively.



“We are pleased with the positive trends in our operating performance,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “Our first quarter key metrics are indicative and consistent with this year’s expectations of net interest margin expansion, and high single to low double-digit percentage increases in EPS growth and return on shareholders’ equity.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's first quarter 2022 net interest income increased $320 thousand, or 4.18%, to $7.99 million as compared with $7.67 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, increased $329 thousand, or 5.36%, to $6.46 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 compared to $6.13 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $290 thousand to $433 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $723 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 23 basis points (bps), or 7.16%, to 3.40% when compared to 3.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by the Company’s mix of average earning assets as cash was deployed into higher yielding loans and leases, and investment securities. Interest expense remained flat at $530 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, including $169 thousand of interest expense associated with subordinated debt recognized in each period.

Provision for Loan Losses

Improving credit quality and stable economic conditions resulted in no loan loss provision in the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $86 thousand, or 1.59%, to $5.47 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.38 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase is attributed to a rise in salaries and benefits through increased benefit costs, vacation accruals, and payroll taxes. The increase in salary and benefit costs was partially offset by a decrease in professional services.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets increased $6.70 million, or 0.67%, to $1.01 billion as compared to $999.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $580.2 million as of March 31, 2022, representing a $16.0 million, or 2.83%, increase from the December 31, 2021 outstanding balance of $564.2 million. The increase includes a purchase of an $18.0 million lease pool and growth in commercial real estate originations, partially offset by a $10.5 million decline in construction loans outstanding, decreases in residential and consumer loan pool balances and $11.9 million in PPP loan forgiveness.

PPP loans outstanding were $13.34 million as of March 31, 2022, and included a deferred fee balance of $375 thousand. At December 31, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $25.20 million and included a deferred fee balance of $765 thousand.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2022 % of Total

Loans 3/31/2021 % of Total

Loans 12/31/2021 % of Total

Loans Construction / land (including farmland) $ 17,738 3.1 % $ 19,331 3.3 % $ 28,260 5.0 % Residential 1 to 4 units 58,191 10.0 % 87,736 15.1 % 61,209 10.8 % Home equity lines of credit 5,555 1.0 % 5,400 0.9 % 6,087 1.1 % Multifamily 78,291 13.5 % 84,942 14.6 % 82,231 14.6 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 111,580 19.2 % 68,189 11.8 % 89,087 15.8 % Investor commercial real estate 193,426 33.3 % 176,709 30.5 % 185,938 33.0 % Commercial and industrial 41,859 7.2 % 49,314 8.5 % 40,298 7.1 % Paycheck Protection Program 13,342 2.3 % 118,381 20.4 % 25,203 4.5 % Leases 17,597 3.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Other loans 42,631 7.3 % 9,434 1.6 % 45,927 8.1 % Total loans 580,210 100.0 % 619,436 100.0 % 564,241 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (8,424 ) (8,828 ) (8,579 ) Net loans held for investment $ 571,786 $ 610,608 $ 555,662

The investment portfolio increased $35.4 million to $369.2 million from a balance of $333.9 million at December 31, 2021. The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio increased from $622 thousand at December 31, 2021 to $23.6 million at March 31, 2022 as market yields rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 driving down market values.

Total deposits were $922.2 million as of March 31, 2022. This represents a $23.0 million, or 2.6% increase from the December 31, 2021 balance of $899.2 million. Growth in money market balances of $52.9 million drove deposit growth, offset by noninterest bearing balances declining $25.1 million. Noninterest-bearing balances comprised 47.6% and 51.6% of total deposit balances at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 3/31/2022 % of Total

Deposits 3/31/2021 % of Total

Deposits 12/31/2021 % of Total

Deposits Interest bearing checking accounts $ 59,456 6.4 % $ 58,612 6.4 % $ 68,575 7.6 % Money market 250,596 27.2 % 185,841 20.2 % 197,703 22.0 % Savings 161,720 17.5 % 127,940 13.9 % 157,332 17.5 % Time 11,520 1.2 % 14,317 1.6 % 11,559 1.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 483,291 52.4 % 386,710 49.1 % 435,169 48.4 % Noninterest-bearing 438,914 47.6 % 401,123 50.9 % 463,990 51.6 % Total deposits $ 922,205 100.0 % $ 787,833 100.0 % $ 899,159 100.0 %

Shareholder’s equity totaled $62.2 million at March 31, 2022, a decline of $17.8 million, or 22.2%, compared to $80.0 million at December 31, 2021. This is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income, a component of equity.

Stock Repurchase Activity

The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021 and subsequently has repurchased a total of 169,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.01% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.10% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.45% of outstanding loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.52% at December 31, 2021. The Company had $0 and $899 thousand in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $154 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $253 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Charge-offs were within the purchased consumer loan pools.

Asset Quality 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 71 $ 59 $ - Other nonaccrual loans - 899 1,299 Other real estate owned - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 71 $ 958 $ 1,299 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.45% 1.52% 1.46% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 11864.79% 895.41% 678.68% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.00% 0.16% 0.21% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01% 0.10% 0.16%

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had no outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s)





Assets 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 Cash and due from banks $ 33,618 $ 58,655 $ 84,079 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 369,238 181,201 333,869 Loans held for sale -- -- -- Loans and leases held for investment 580,210 619,436 564,241 Allowance for loan and lease losses (8,424 ) (8,828 ) (8,577 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 571,786 610,608 555,664 Other Assets 31,418 24,003 25,748 Total assets $ 1,006,060 $ 874,467 $ 999,360 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 438,914 $ 401,123 $ 463,990 Interest-bearing checking accounts 483,291 386,710 435,169 Total deposits 922,205 787,833 899,159 Subordinated debentures 14,682 -- 14,663 Other borrowings -- 5,000 -- Other liabilities 6,942 7,250 5,540 Shareholders' equity 62,231 74,384 79,998 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,006,060 $ 874,467 $ 999,360 Shares outstanding 5,503,555 5,571,545 5,609,141 Earnings per share basic $ 0.38 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.33 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 11.31 $ 13.35 $ 14.26









1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s)





Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 6,896 $ 6,600 $ 6,857 Investment securities 1,557 455 1,247 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 58 44 60 Other income 13 9 39 Total interest and dividend income 8,524 7,108 8,203 Interest expense 530 242 530 Net interest income 7,994 6,866 7,673 Provision for loan losses - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,994 6,866 7,673 Noninterest income 319 191 238 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 3,445 3,144 3,305 Occupancy expense 435 418 413 Data and item processing 263 251 260 Furniture and equipment 140 116 117 Professional services 169 178 248 Other 1,014 811 1,037 Total noninterest expenses 5,466 4,918 5,380 Income before provision for income taxes 2,847 2,139 2,531 Provision for income taxes 755 602 640 Net income $ 2,092 $ 1,537 $ 1,891





Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 Gross loans $ 569,997 $ 615,088 $ 561,207 Investment securities 362,328 124,642 317,032 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,948 3,534 3,948 Other interest earning assets 31,744 45,417 92,112 Total interest earning assets 968,017 788,681 974,299 Total assets 996,632 813,566 999,508 Interest bearing checking accounts 65,753 59,229 60,106 Money market 221,071 157,959 232,730 Savings 158,988 124,342 141,290 Time deposits 11,572 14,690 11,965 Total interest- bearing deposits 457,384 356,220 446,091 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 438,394 372,019 468,459 Total deposits 895,778 728,239 914,550 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 14,669 5,000 14,651 Shareholders' equity $ 80,143 $ 75,221 $ 79,312 1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 Return on average total assets 0.85 % 0.77 % 0.75 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.59 % 8.29 % 9.46 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.55 % 3.17 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.25 % 3.42 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio 65.75 % 69.69 % 68.01 %





Regulatory Capital and Ratios 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 12/31/2021 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 83,272 $ 74,132 $ 80,819 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 83,272 $ 74,132 $ 80,819 Total regulatory capital $ 91,877 $ 80,863 $ 88,798 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.36% 9.14% 8.09% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.49% 13.83% 12.82% Tier 1 capital ratio 11.49% 13.83% 12.82% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.67% 15.08% 14.07%





About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

