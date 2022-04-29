Dividend approval

English French Dutch

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Approval of dividend

Regulated information

29 April 2022

The general shareholders meeting of 29 April 2022 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2021, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.75 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2022 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 17.

Ex-coupon 3 May 2022

Record date 4 May 2022

Payment date 5 May 2022

The board of directors