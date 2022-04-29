BH Meraki UAB – 2021 audited annual report

In the audited report, the Company's financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on 31 January 2022.

For the entire year of 2021, Company's loss before taxation was equal to EUR 418.242 (2020: loss of EUR 176.111) and a net loss of the Company was equal to EUR 356.862 (2020: loss of EUR 149.694).



As of 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020, the authorised capital of the Company comprised of 2.000.000 ordinary shares at a nominal value of 1 EUR. As of 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020, the Company’s sole shareholder was Baltic Horizon Fund (Estonia). As of 31 December 2021, the total assets of the Company increased to EUR 14.193.354 (31 December 2020: EUR 6.849.677). As of 31 December 2021, the total liabilities of the Company increased to EUR 12.848.614 (31 December 2020: EUR 5.156.011).

The Company is finishing the construction of the first Meraki office building tower. It should be completed in the middle of 2022. The building will start generating cash flow from rent upon completion. The second tower of the Meraki office building is expected to be completed in 2023.

