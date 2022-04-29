Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Methanex Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

A total of 61,242,426 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.08% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

DirectorVotes For% of Votes ForVotes Withheld% of Votes Withheld
Douglas Arnell59,993,35499.92%48,2600.08
James Bertram59,526,54899.14515,0660.86
Paul Dobson59,829,98299.65211,6320.35
John Floren59,973,72599.8967,8890.11
Maureen Howe59,651,54999.35390,0650.65
Robert Kostelnik58,136,07896.831,905,5363.17
Leslie O’Donoghue59,875,54399.72166,0710.28
Kevin Rodgers59,769,77499.55271,8400.45
Margaret Walker59,985,55299.9156,0620.09
Benita Warmbold59,583,08299.24458,5320.76
Xiaoping Yang59,986,67199.9154,9430.09


Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.

Votes For (percent): 58.51%
Votes Withheld (percent): 41.49%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 10, 2022 was approved.

Votes For (percent): 68.22%
Votes Against (percent): 31.78%

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

