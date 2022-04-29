BH Meraki UAB - unaudited results for the first 3 months of 2022

For the first 3 months of 2022, Company's loss before taxation was equal to EUR 144.414 (Q1 2021: loss of EUR 52.605) and net loss of the Company was equal to EUR 122.752 (Q1 2021: loss of EUR 44.714).



As of 31 March 2022 and 31 December 2021, the authorised capital of the Company comprised of 2.000.000 ordinary shares at a nominal value of 1 EUR. As of 31 March 2022 and 31 December 2021, the Company’s sole shareholder was Baltic Horizon Fund (Estonia).



As of 31 March 2022, the total assets of the Company increased to EUR 15.858.395 (31 December 2021: EUR 14.193.354). As of 31 March 2022, the total liabilities of the Company increased to EUR 14.635.930 (31 December 2021: EUR 12.848.614).

The Company is finishing the construction of the first Meraki office building tower. It should be completed in the middle of 2022. The building will start generating cash flow from rent upon completion. The second tower of the Meraki office building is expected to be completed in 2023.

