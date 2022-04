AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs about a change in investor calendar. Publishing of 2021 audited consolidated annual report has been postponed. Instead of 29 April 2022 audited results will be published as soon as possible, but not later than on 31 May 2022.





Angelika Annus

CFO

Phone: +372 6144920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee