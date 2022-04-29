Orbit Goes Big with V3, Unveils Multi-Chain Relaunch, Space Journey, and Powerful Utilities

Cape Coral, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand-driven ecosystem, Orbit, is about to embark on a new adventure following the completion of phase 2 of its revolutionary roadmap. After a successful run when it first launched in December 2021, Orbit is now re-launching as a multi-chain platform in a collaboration with EverBridge. Orbit V3 will be welcomed as a multi-chain platform by Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Avalanche and Polygon MATIC. The much-anticipated re-launch is scheduled for May 5, 2022.





Orbit Space Journey - A New Horizon

In collaboration with a Germany-based space company, Orbit is set to host a unique coin launch on May 05, 2022. A meteorological balloon will be launched in to the space on the day of the relaunch with an interactive display featuring individuals and projects that have helped Orbit grow. The footage of the flight will be linked to a multi-platform broadcast on Telegram, YouTube, and Twitter.

The balloon bursts roughly 40,000 meters above sea level, concluding the celebration. Orbit V3 trading will commence after this.





OrbitBoard - A Safe and Effective Trading Ecosystem



Orbit is an accurate reflection of the infinite crypto metaverse that provides investors with both insight and perspective, depicted as hyper-focus inside a panoramic view. Hyper-focus provides a maximum depth of field spanning up to infinity and is valued in fixed-focus applications for deep and narrow speculation, known as insight.

Orbit CEO Monk believes every individual must be empowered with financial freedom, especially now, as the world continues to move forward with technology.

“My goal with Orbit is/was to give people access to multiple sources of revenue. Empower people through financial freedom,” says Monk. “We are moving towards that every day. I am very happy to work with such a team that has come together sharing passion to build something new and big for the people, ” (Twitter)

Orbit ecosystem instrument panel features four primary drivers currently in development: OrbitFund, OrbitPad, OrbitAnalytics, and OrbitExchange. These decentralized apps—dApps—are the cornerstone of the Orbit ROI protocol.

OrbitFund: OrbitFund is a straightforward investment platform. Qualified M31 (Orbit V1 coin) holders have tiered access to monthly returns of up to 10%. Each 27-28-day period is followed by a 3-4 day withdrawal and deposit window. OrbitPad: OrbitPad allows eligible M31 holders whitelist access to prelaunch crypto projects that have been thoroughly reviewed and fully doxed. Savvy investors get access to all forthcoming and open whitelist project details, as well as ROI figures as projects go from OrbitPad presale to launch. OrbitAnalytics: OrbitAnalytics will provide pre-made templates for inexperienced traders as well as unique templates for seasoned professionals in order to simplify the complicated world of cross-chain data and analytics. Future versions will give all the flexibility needed to swiftly evaluate your study prior to making any trade, on any chain, after launching with the two most requested networks (BSC and ERC). OrbitExchange: OrbitExchange is a decentralized high-speed trading platform, which facilitates trade via BSC and ERC and is expected to extend across all possible chains. Qualified M31 holders will get top performing tokens based on organic data-driven rankings, as well as a 50/50 income sharing scheme created by adverts within the exchange.

In addition to the Orbit dApp catalog, the Orbit dashboard features current market cap, LP information, holder statistics, pricing with 24-hour variations, and recent Orbit news. The knowledge, speed, and ultimate synergy of OrbitBoard will enable accurate, rapid, and well-informed transactions to benefit the ecosystem's investors.

“I’m delighted to be part of a project that offers so many different revenue streams for our investors. We are constantly striving for success and to give our holders the platform to take them one step closer to financial freedom. Every member of the team is inspired and passionate and I’m so excited to see what this relaunch is going to achieve for our community ,” says Orbit CMO, Jamie. (Twitter)

What’s more in Orbit

Orbit's goal is to create uniformity of potential in order to welcome possibilities via communal experience. While nothing can guarantee identical outcomes, Orbit addresses market bias with egalitarian values in mind, seeking to eliminate chance disparity by promoting equality of opportunity. Orbit refers to it as Outcome Quality.

"It’s very easy to be passionate about creating things which save time. With Orbit, it’s even easier because the tools we have created not only save time but also allow users to make a passive income and minimise the risks to their investments,” says Orbit COO, Foliash. (Twitter)

Furthermore, Orbit is also going to host a giveaway of one Lamborghini Gallardo.

About Orbit

Decidedly global and positioned to grow, Orbit is nested in Dubai, UAE. Aligned with the region’s entrepreneurial philosophy and blockchain initiatives, and mirroring Dubai’s primary goal of happiness, Orbit is securely positioned in the world’s leading startup sanctum. Dubai’s three-pillar strategy and visionary leaders are not only an asset to Orbit’s own initiatives, but to a technologically attainable future.

Orbit aims to support creative and personal development through a token-based economy and demand-driven ecosystem that emphasizes user experience and improves output quality.

References

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/andromeda/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/andromeda

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xb46acb1f8d0ff6369c2f00146897aea1dfcf2414

DEXTools: https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x931b22a138893258c58f3e4143b17086a97862f6

BSC Contract Address: https://bscscan.com/token/0xB46aCB1f8D0fF6369C2f00146897aeA1dFCf2414

Poocoin: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0xb46acb1f8d0ff6369c2f00146897aea1dfcf2414



