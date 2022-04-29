Cardalonia: A Decentralized Blockchain-Based Play To Earn Metaverse On Cardano

Tallinn, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Cardano based blockchain game Cardalonia has announced a token sale for its LONIA utility token with over 15 percent sold in just days.





Cardalonia : A Play-To-Earn Strategy Metaverse that is being built on Cardano continues to take major steps towards the development of the creator centric blockchain based gaming platform.

The Estonian based metaverse startup will be the first decentralized blockchain-based unique strategy metaverse game that will utilize Cardano Blockchain and Unreal Engine to create a sustainable blockchain ecocsystem with the Cardalonia metaverse assets represented as Cardano NFTs & Cardano Native Tokens.

$LONIA is the main utility token in the Cardalonia metaverse, and will be used by gamers and creators to buy and sell ASSETS on Cardalonia, and provide rewards to creators and LAND holders.

With its unique features and the utility token sustainable economics, the Cardalonia project will increase interest in the Cardano blockchain.

Cardalonia will have innovative features like Staking, Governance and LONIA token holders will have access to exclusive events like Terrania (Cardalonia Land) pre-sale and featured Clan Drops that will solve multiple problems that are currently being seen in the traditional gaming industry as users can extract resources and sell it for cryptocurrency on the Cardalonia Marketplace.

Cardalonia Features

Users can acquire parcels of Terrania (Cardalonia Land)

Users can Breed Their Clan Members to mint (Create) new Clans

Create Assets & Trade it on the Cardalonia Marketplace

Earn Lonia Tokens for Each Extracted Resource

LONIA Seed Sale

The LONIA token is the utility token that is central to the Cardalonia Ecosystem as holders of LONIA tokens will automatically be whitelisted for the LAND Pre-Sale which will happen after the sale rounds.

Cardalonia team has announced the LONIA token seed sale which over 15% of the target amount has been raised in a few days.

Development Roadmap

Cardalonia in Game NFT assets are already in development and the team has successfully been able to create a sustainable utility concept that will be released in the coming weeks.

The Cardalonia Map & Marketplace are also being actively developed.

Cardalonia Game Launch

The alpha version of the Cardalonia P2E game will be available for early investors and land holders in the first quarter of 2023.

Cardalonia LAND owners can earn the Clan NFTs by completing challenges which will give them the ability to experience the Cardalonia metaverse and can also stake the Cardalonia’s utility token, LONIA, on their vault.

About Cardalonia

Cardalonia metaverse is an engaging and fun virtual world where users can acquire virtual 3D NFT avatars, land and take part in the events to earn rewards. Moreover, the project has robust tokenomics, premium-quality NFTs, dedicated marketplace for trading, and a set roadmap along with a world-class team that is constantly improving the platform.

Website: https://cardalonia.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cardalonia

Telegram: https://t.me/cardalonia

Discord: https://discord.gg/YChadw7fVD



