Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $5.5 Million and Operating Loss of $5.0 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.5 million, or $117.07 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $107.24 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2021 was $916.83, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,062.22 at December 31, 2020.



For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an operating loss of $5.0 million, or $105.79 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $22.1 million, or $473.66 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The financial guaranty segment ended in April of 2020 due to a commutation of the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio commuted was $345.0 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.0 million from $15.8 million a year ago to $20.8 million, driven by an increase in existing and new programs. Fee income increased $1.3 million from $9.9 million a year ago to $11.2 million while gross written premiums increased $55.6 million, moving from $364.9 million to $420.5 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 56.5% to 69.1%.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses increased $1.4 million from $12.8 million to $14.2 million due to several items. The Company incurred a $1.9 million increase in taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana, of which $0.9 million of that increase was related to business written in the prior year, for which the Company received credits associated from its program partner in the prior year. Additionally, the Company recognized a one-time $1.2 million charge related to items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract. This contract is associated with a managing general agency program that was discontinued in the first quarter of 2020. While the Company no longer holds a receivable for the matter in question it continues to vigorously pursue its interests to recover expenses owed under the personal guarantee contract. Offsetting these non-recurring items were decreases in personnel costs of $1.3 million, depreciation of $0.2 million, and consulting and outsourcing costs of $0.2 million. The Company completed multiple steps that began in the second quarter of 2020 to reorganize and streamline its operations in mid 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an operating loss of $1.7 million, or $36.85 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million, or $23.58 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $1.4 million from $3.5 million a year ago to $4.9 million, driven by an increase in existing and new programs. Fee income increased $0.5 million from $2.1 million a year ago to $2.6 million while gross written premiums increased $18.1 million, moving from $83.4 million to $101.5 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 65.5% to 84.8% as loss costs significantly increased throughout 2021 due to both frequency and severity pressures.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses decreased $0.3 million from $3.5 million to $3.2 million primarily driven by reduced personnel costs.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 102,678 $ 72,642 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 3,781 4,143 Cash and cash equivalents 31,908 24,254 Restricted cash 4,440 548 Accrued investment income 553 355 Premiums receivable 76,626 73,073 Deferred insurance premiums 108,904 101,843 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 223,982 194,914 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,588 3,590 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 3,166 3,767 Total Assets $ 598,476 $ 516,979 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 215,642 $ 192,943 Deferred commission income 3,210 2,482 Unearned premiums 113,423 105,678 Ceded premium payable 82,059 71,989 Payable to general agents 7,121 4,331 Funds withheld 104,257 64,980 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,420 7,922 Notes payable 16,521 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 451 451 Total Liabilities 555,404 467,597 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,151 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,124 1,962 Retained deficit (157,982 ) (152,482 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 37,019 43,329 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 6,053 6,053 Total Equity 43,072 49,382 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 598,476 $ 516,979 See Notes to December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com







American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve Months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 4,905 $ 3,548 $ 20,840 $ 12,323 Fee income 2,582 2,050 11,248 9,946 Net change in fair value of credit derivatives - - - 2 Net investment income 232 57 439 709 Net realized gains on investments 5 71 55 1,580 Fair value adjustment - (2,227 ) - (173 ) Other income 22 323 128 323 Total revenues 7,746 3,822 32,710 24,710 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,161 2,322 14,392 10,522 Acquisition expenses 1,624 1,062 7,130 4,837 Operating expenses 3,200 3,508 14,238 12,802 Other expense - (252 ) - 78 Interest expense 451 451 1,803 1,803 Total expenses 9,436 7,091 37,563 30,042 Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,690 ) $ (3,269 ) $ (4,853 ) $ (5,332 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (36 ) - (62 ) 322 Net (loss) before dividends (1,726 ) (3,269 ) (4,915 ) (5,010 ) Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - - (585 ) - Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,726 ) $ (3,269 ) $ (5,500 ) $ (5,010 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (36.73 ) $ (69.58 ) $ (117.07 ) $ (107.76 ) Diluted (36.73 ) (69.24 ) (117.07 ) (107.24 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,490 Diluted 46,979 47,208 46,979 46,719 See Notes to December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2021 Net Income

Available to

Common

Shareholders Net Realized

(Gain)/Loss on Sales

of Investments Net Change in Fair

Value of Credit

Derivatives Fair Value

Adjustments Restructuring

Charges Operating

Income/(Loss) Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 4,905 $ 4,905 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (4,161 ) (4,161 ) Acquisition expenses (1,624 ) (1,624 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (880 ) (880 ) Fee income 2,582 2,582 Operating expenses (2,958 ) (2,958 ) Income tax (36 ) (36 ) Property and casualty (1,292 ) - - - - (1,292 ) Financial guaranty: Net premiums earned - - Net change in fair value of credit derivatives - - Losses and loss adjustment expenses - - Acquisition expenses - - Operating expenses - - Financial guaranty - - - - - - Corporate and Investing Net investment income 232 232 Net realized gain/(loss) 5 (5 ) - Operating expenses (242 ) (242 ) Interest expense (451 ) (451 ) Other income, net of other expense 22 22 Corporate and investing (434 ) (5 ) - - - (439 ) Group total $ (1,726 ) $ (5 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (1,731 ) AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2020 Net Income

Available to

Common

Shareholders Net Realized

(Gain)/Loss on Sales

of Investments Net Change in Fair

Value of Credit

Derivatives Fair Value

Adjustments Restructuring

Charges Operating

Income/(Loss) Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 3,547 $ 3,547 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (2,323 ) (2,323 ) Acquisition expenses (1,062 ) (1,062 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 162 162 Fee income 2,050 2,050 Operating expenses (1,580 ) (1,580 ) Income tax (0 ) (0 ) Property and casualty 632 - - - 632 Financial guaranty: Net premiums earned - - - Net change in fair value of credit derivatives - - - Losses and loss adjustment expenses - - - Acquisition expenses (1 ) 1 - Operating expenses (1,316 ) - (1,316 ) Financial guaranty (1,317 ) - - 1 - (1,316 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 57 57 Net realized gain/(loss) 72 (8,806 ) 8,735 - Fair value adjustment (2,227 ) 2,227 - Gain on the sale of real estate 323 323 Operating expenses (611 ) (611 ) Interest expense (451 ) (451 ) Other income, net of other expense 253 253 Corporate and investing (2,584 ) (8,806 ) - 10,962 - (429 ) Group total $ (3,269 ) $ (8,806 ) $ - $ 10,962 $ - $ (1,113 )



