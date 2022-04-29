Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $5.5 Million and Operating Loss of $5.0 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

| Source: American Overseas Group, Ltd. American Overseas Group, Ltd.

Hamilton, BERMUDA

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.5 million, or $117.07 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $107.24 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2021 was $916.83, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,062.22 at December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an operating loss of $5.0 million, or $105.79 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $22.1 million, or $473.66 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The financial guaranty segment ended in April of 2020 due to a commutation of the remaining portfolio of financial guaranty reinsurance business it had assumed from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp (“AGMC”). The aggregate outstanding par value of the reinsurance portfolio commuted was $345.0 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.0 million from $15.8 million a year ago to $20.8 million, driven by an increase in existing and new programs. Fee income increased $1.3 million from $9.9 million a year ago to $11.2 million while gross written premiums increased $55.6 million, moving from $364.9 million to $420.5 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 56.5% to 69.1%.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses increased $1.4 million from $12.8 million to $14.2 million due to several items. The Company incurred a $1.9 million increase in taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana, of which $0.9 million of that increase was related to business written in the prior year, for which the Company received credits associated from its program partner in the prior year. Additionally, the Company recognized a one-time $1.2 million charge related to items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract. This contract is associated with a managing general agency program that was discontinued in the first quarter of 2020. While the Company no longer holds a receivable for the matter in question it continues to vigorously pursue its interests to recover expenses owed under the personal guarantee contract. Offsetting these non-recurring items were decreases in personnel costs of $1.3 million, depreciation of $0.2 million, and consulting and outsourcing costs of $0.2 million. The Company completed multiple steps that began in the second quarter of 2020 to reorganize and streamline its operations in mid 2021.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an operating loss of $1.7 million, or $36.85 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million, or $23.58 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $1.4 million from $3.5 million a year ago to $4.9 million, driven by an increase in existing and new programs. Fee income increased $0.5 million from $2.1 million a year ago to $2.6 million while gross written premiums increased $18.1 million, moving from $83.4 million to $101.5 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 65.5% to 84.8% as loss costs significantly increased throughout 2021 due to both frequency and severity pressures.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, operating expenses decreased $0.3 million from $3.5 million to $3.2 million primarily driven by reduced personnel costs.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)
     
     
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Assets    
     
Investments:    
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $102,678  $72,642 
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value  3,781   4,143 
Cash and cash equivalents  31,908   24,254 
Restricted cash  4,440   548 
Accrued investment income  553   355 
Premiums receivable  76,626   73,073 
Deferred insurance premiums  108,904   101,843 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net  223,982   194,914 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  4,588   3,590 
Intangible assets  4,800   4,800 
Goodwill  33,050   33,050 
Other assets  3,166   3,767 
Total Assets $598,476  $516,979 
     
     
Liabilities and Equity    
     
Liabilities:    
Loss and loss expense reserve $215,642  $192,943 
Deferred commission income  3,210   2,482 
Unearned premiums  113,423   105,678 
Ceded premium payable  82,059   71,989 
Payable to general agents  7,121   4,331 
Funds withheld  104,257   64,980 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  12,420   7,922 
Notes payable  16,521   16,521 
Non-owned interest in VIE  300   300 
Interest payable  451   451 
Total Liabilities  555,404   467,597 
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Common shares  4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital  189,179   189,151 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,124   1,962 
Retained deficit  (157,982)  (152,482)
Total Shareholders' Equity  37,019   43,329 
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries  6,053   6,053 
Total Equity  43,072   49,382 
     
     
Total Liabilities and Equity $598,476  $516,979 
     
     
See Notes to December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
     



American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
         
         
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months ended
December 31,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues        
         
Net premiums earned $4,905  $3,548  $20,840  $12,323 
Fee income  2,582   2,050   11,248   9,946 
         
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives  -   -   -   2 
         
Net investment income  232   57   439   709 
Net realized gains on investments  5   71   55   1,580 
Fair value adjustment  -   (2,227)  -   (173)
Other income  22   323   128   323 
         
         
Total revenues  7,746   3,822   32,710   24,710 
         
Expenses        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  4,161   2,322   14,392   10,522 
Acquisition expenses  1,624   1,062   7,130   4,837 
Operating expenses  3,200   3,508   14,238   12,802 
Other expense  -   (252)  -   78 
Interest expense  451   451   1,803   1,803 
         
Total expenses  9,436   7,091   37,563   30,042 
         
         
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $(1,690) $(3,269) $(4,853) $(5,332)
Income tax (expense) benefit  (36)  -   (62)  322 
         
Net (loss) before dividends  (1,726)  (3,269)  (4,915)  (5,010)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary  -   -   (585)  - 
         
         
Net (loss) available to common shareholders $(1,726) $(3,269) $(5,500) $(5,010)
         
         
Net (loss) per common share:        
Basic $(36.73) $(69.58) $(117.07) $(107.76)
Diluted  (36.73)  (69.24)  (117.07)  (107.24)
         
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic  46,979   46,979   46,979   46,490 
Diluted  46,979   47,208   46,979   46,719 
         
See Notes to December 31, 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
         


 
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT                  
       
       
(dollars in thousands)Three months ended December 31, 2021
 Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders		Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on Sales
of Investments		Net Change in Fair
Value of Credit
Derivatives		Fair Value
Adjustments		Restructuring
Charges		Operating
Income/(Loss)
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned$4,905     $4,905 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (4,161)     (4,161)
Acquisition expenses (1,624)     (1,624)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (880)     (880)
       
Fee income 2,582      2,582 
Operating expenses (2,958)     (2,958)
Income tax (36)     (36)
Property and casualty (1,292) -  -  -  -  (1,292)
       
Financial guaranty:      
       
Net premiums earned -      - 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives -      - 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses -      - 
Acquisition expenses -      - 
Operating expenses -      - 
Financial guaranty -  -  -  -  -  - 
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income 232      232 
Net realized gain/(loss) 5  (5)    - 
Operating expenses (242)     (242)
Interest expense (451)     (451)
Other income, net of other expense 22      22 
Corporate and investing (434) (5) -  -  -  (439)
       
Group total$(1,726)$(5)$- $- $- $(1,731)
       
 
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT                  
       
       
(dollars in thousands)Three months ended December 31, 2020
 Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders		Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on Sales
of Investments		Net Change in Fair
Value of Credit
Derivatives		Fair Value
Adjustments		Restructuring
Charges		Operating
Income/(Loss)
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned$3,547     $3,547 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (2,323)     (2,323)
Acquisition expenses (1,062)     (1,062)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 162      162 
       
Fee income 2,050      2,050 
Operating expenses (1,580)     (1,580)
Income tax (0)     (0)
Property and casualty 632  -  -  -   632 
       
Financial guaranty:      
       
Net premiums earned -    -   - 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives -    -   - 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses -    -   - 
Acquisition expenses (1)   1   - 
Operating expenses (1,316)   -   (1,316)
Financial guaranty (1,317) -  -  1  -  (1,316)
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income 57      57 
Net realized gain/(loss) 72  (8,806)  8,735   - 
Fair value adjustment (2,227)   2,227   - 
Gain on the sale of real estate 323      323 
Operating expenses (611)     (611)
Interest expense (451)     (451)
Other income, net of other expense 253      253 
Corporate and investing (2,584) (8,806) -  10,962  -  (429)
       
Group total$(3,269)$(8,806)$- $10,962 $- $(1,113)
       


AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. 
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT                  
       
       
(dollars in thousands)Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
 Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders		Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on
Sales of
Investments		Net Change in Fair
Value of Credit
Derivatives		Fair Value
Adjustments		Restructuring
Charges		Operating
Income/(Loss)
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned$20,840     $20,840 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (14,392)     (14,392)
Acquisition expenses (7,130)     (7,130)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (682)     (682)
       
Fee income 11,248      11,248 
Operating expenses (13,010)     (13,010)
Income tax (62)     (62)
Property and casualty (2,506) -  -  -  -  (2,506)
       
Financial guaranty:      
       
Net premiums earned -      - 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives -      - 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses -      - 
Acquisition expenses -      - 
Operating expenses -      - 
Financial guaranty -  -  -  -  -  - 
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income 440      440 
Net realized gain/(loss) 55  (55)    - 
Operating expenses (1,228)     (1,228)
Interest expense (1,803)     (1,803)
Other income, net of other expense 127      127 
Corporate and investing (2,409) (55) -  -  -  (2,464)
       
Group total$(4,915)$(55)$- $- $- $(4,970)
       
       
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.      
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT      
       
       
(dollars in thousands)Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
 Net Income
Available to
Common
Shareholders		Net Realized
(Gain)/Loss on
Sales of
Investments		Net Change in Fair
Value of Credit
Derivatives		Fair Value
Adjustments		Restructuring
Charges		Operating
Income/(Loss)
Property and casualty:      
       
Net premiums earned$15,836     $15,836 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (8,945)     (8,945)
Acquisition expenses (4,968)     (4,968)
Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 1,923      1,923 
       
Fee income 9,946      9,946 
Operating expenses (8,963)    362  (8,601)
Income tax 322     (76) 246 
Property and casualty 3,228  -  -  -  286  3,514 
       
Financial guaranty:      
       
Net premiums earned (3,513)   3,703   190 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 2   (2)   - 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,577)   (19,546)  (21,123)
Acquisition expenses 130    (153)  (23)
Operating expenses (1,825)     (1,825)
Financial guaranty (6,783) -  (2) (15,996) -  (22,781)
       
Corporate and Investing      
       
Net investment income 709      709 
Net realized gain/(loss) 1,580  (29,814)  28,234   - 
Fair value adjustment (173)   173   - 
Gain on the sale of real estate 323      323 
Operating expenses (2,013)     (2,013)
Interest expense (1,803)     (1,803)
Other income, net of other expense (78)     (78)
Corporate and investing (1,455) (29,814) -  28,407  -  (2,862)
       
Group total$(5,010)$(29,814)$(2)$12,411 $286 $(22,129)

 