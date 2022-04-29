TAAT® Twos Now Selling at Par Mar Stores in OH, PA, and WV; Chain Retailer Incentive Program to Begin on May 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that in addition to carrying the standard 20-stick packs of TAAT® Original, Smooth, and Menthol, Par Mar Stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are the first TAAT® points of sale in the United States to carry the unique small-format SKU known as TAAT® Twos. Containing two sticks of a given TAAT® flavour, TAAT® Twos provide an approachable option for adult smokers to sample the Beyond Nicotine™ experience without the need to purchase a full pack. Similar to full-sized TAAT® packs, TAAT® Twos can also be sold at a relatively desirable profit margin compared to legacy tobacco products. In a press release dated November 26, 2021 , the Company announced that all three flavours of TAAT® would be placed in all the points of sale operated by Par Mar Stores to include gas stations under national banners such as Amoco, British Petroleum (BP), Shell, and Sunoco1.



For more information about Par Mar Stores, please visit the following web page: https://www.parmarstores.com/

Additionally, in a February 11, 2022 press release the Company announced that it would be deploying an incentive program for chain retailers to enhance in-store conversion rates for the distribution of TAAT® Twos as samples leading to first-time purchases of TAAT® packs by adult smokers. In summary, the program will allow retailers to earn incentive payments by distributing free TAAT® Twos samples to adult smokers purchasing a pack of tobacco cigarettes. After using the TAAT® sample, the purchaser can choose to return to the store and claim a discount on a full pack of TAAT® Original, Smooth, or Menthol. Participating chains in this program must have between five and 5,000 U.S. stores and are required to carry a robust supply of TAAT® Original, Smooth, and Menthol alongside a standard range of leading tobacco cigarette brands such as Marlboro and Newport. The Company will negotiate an incentive plan based on a conversion yield structure with each individual chain, aligned with similar activation incentive programs currently offered by CPG vendors. This program is scheduled to launch in Par Mar Stores on May 1, 2022, and the Company expects the program to enhance the rates of first-time and repeat TAAT® pack purchases in Par Mar Stores.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b3cea3a-42eb-4490-8552-1952bce3cff5

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.



TAAT® Founder Joe Deighan commented, “Adult tobacco smokers tend to be very loyal to their preferred brand of cigarettes, and this can be a major obstacle when it comes to persuading them to try switching to alternatives such as TAAT®. In most other CPG categories such as soft drinks, candy, snacks, beer, and liquor, it is standard for there to be ‘single-serving’ offerings available for purchase (e.g., one can of soda) that do not require the consumer to purchase a ‘pack’ or ‘case’ of several single servings at once, even just to try it for the first time. This type of flexibility does not currently exist for adult smokers when trying alternatives to their preferred brand of cigarettes, and by launching TAAT® Twos it is our objective to change that. We are confident that TAAT® Twos will be desirable in and of itself as a unique small-format option, but more importantly we are confident that it will be a catalyst for converting adult smokers to try TAAT® for the first time when either sold at retail or handed out as samples. Par Mar Stores is an established retailer of TAAT® in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, and with their participation in the chain retailer incentive program set to launch on May 1 I believe they can play a key role in continuing to grow our U.S. market share in the second year in which TAAT® is being sold at retail.”

