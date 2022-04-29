CORRECTION - Coherus BioSciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), please note in the Conference Call Information, the start time should be 4:30 p.m. ET, not 5 p.m. ET as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the close of the United States financial markets on Thursday, May 5th, 2022. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



After releasing first quarter 2022 financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, May 5th, 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or (765) 507-2587 (International)

Conference ID: 4142969

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Coherus website for 30 days.