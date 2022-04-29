The L.S. Starrett Company Announces new Credit Facilities and Global Banking Relationship with HSBC Bank

ATHOL, Mass., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) (“Starrett” or “the Company”) a global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of precision measuring tools, cutting tools and equipment, and high-end metrology solutions for industrial, professional, and consumer markets, today announced a new loan agreement with expanded credit facilities and a new global banking relationship with HSBC bank.



The new agreement replaced the Company’s previous TD Bank credit facilities and is comprised of a $30 million revolving line of credit, a $12.1 million term loan and a $7 million capital expenditure draw down credit facility. The facilities are secured by a valid first-priority security interest on substantially all existing and future assets of the Company and its domestic subsidiaries. The Company believes that the agreement provides sufficient liquidity and flexibility to support the current and projected growth needs of the company.

The new credit facilities contain financial covenants and the customary affirmative and negative covenants, including limitations on indebtedness, liens, acquisitions, asset dispositions, fundamental corporate changes, excess pension contributions, and certain customary events of default.

The Global banking relationship is expected to enhance the Company’s overall global liquidity and treasury management capabilities.

About The L.S. Starrett Company:

Founded in 1880 by Laroy S. Starrett and incorporated in 1929, The L.S. Starrett Company is a leading manufacturer of high-end precision tools, cutting equipment, and metrology systems for industrial, professional and consumer markets and is engaged in the business of manufacturing over 5,000 different products for industrial, professional and consumer markets. The Company has a long history of global manufacturing experience and currently operates three major global manufacturing plants. All subsidiaries principally serve the global manufacturing industrial base with concentration in the metalworking, construction, machinery, equipment, aerospace and automotive markets. The Company offers its broad array of measuring and cutting products to the market through multiple channels of distribution throughout the world. Starrett is a brand recognized around the world for precision, quality and innovation. For more information, please visit: https://www.starrett.com.

About HSBC Bank

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,958 billion at 31 December 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.