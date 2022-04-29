Wayne Savings Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Voting Results

WOOSTER, Ohio, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 28, 2022, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: WAYN) (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The inspector of elections delivered its final report of voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote.



Proposal 1: To elect three (3) directors to serve until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

The three nominees who received a plurality of “FOR” votes are elected as directors. The final report of the inspector of elections tabulation of voting results is set forth below:

Board of Directors Nominees:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Jonathan Ciccotelli 1,235,333 275,260 432,138 Mark R. Witmer 1,197,756 312,837 432,138 Lance J. Ciroli 1,229,929 280,663 432,138

Proposal 2: Vote on the Amendment of the 2020 Stock Equity Plan

According to the final report of the inspector of election tabulation voting results, stockholders approved the proposed amendment to the 2020 Stock Equity Plan. The final report of the inspector of elections tabulation of voting results is set forth below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 1,181,278 318,971 10,344 432,138

Proposal 3: Advisory vote on executive compensation.

According to the final report of the inspector of election tabulation voting results, stockholders adopted the advisory (non-binding) resolution to approve the Company’s executive compensation, as described in the Company’s proxy statement, by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 1,151,332 303,138 56,123 432,138

Proposal 4: To ratify the appointment of BKD, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022.

According to the final report of the inspector of election tabulation of voting results, stockholders ratified the appointment of BKD, LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 1,651,349 273,139 18,242 -

President and CEO James VanSickle commented on the results, “We appreciate the support of our shareholders for voting with the recommendations for every proposal this year. 2021 was the fifth consecutive year of record earnings for the Company and it would not have been possible without the support of our shareholders, customers and amazing employees. I would like to thank you for your support of Wayne Savings and giving us an opportunity to make a difference in our communities.”

Executive Chair Mark R. Witmer echoed VanSickle’s appreciation for the shareholder support, and added, “We are excited about our opportunities and look forward to maintaining our momentum in 2022 and beyond. Wayne Savings’ leadership team and our outstanding group of community bankers remain committed to support our local customers and businesses meet their financial goals. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued involvement and confidence in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc.”

