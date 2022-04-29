English Icelandic

At Orkuveita Reykjavíkur's (OR; Reykjavík Energy) Annual General Meeting for the year 2021, which was held on 28 April 2022, the consolidated financial statements of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur were ratified, but they were published March 8th 2022. The Reykjavík Energy Integrated Annual Report 2021, which was published on the same day, for was also submitted.

It was agreed to pay the owners of Reykjavík Energy – The City of Reykjavík and the municipalities of Akranes and Borgarbyggð – dividends for the operating year in the amount of ISK 4 billion. Grant Thornton was elected auditors.

A continued annual general meeting will be held following the municipal elections in mid-May, at which election of board members will be declared. Also, a proposal from the representative of Akranes for increased emphasis on the production and sale of electricity in the operation was postponed.