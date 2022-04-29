Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

FENTON, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,084 for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Loan growth and asset quality remained strong through the first quarter of 2022 leading to a $39,259 increase of total loans during the period. This growth has primarily been driven by our commercial lending team as they continue to expand relationships with existing customers as well as develop new relationships. I am confident the Fentura team's focus remains committed to our mission and supporting the needs of our customers and communities we serve."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 $ 11,919 Interest expense 599 645 653 762 676 Net interest income 11,702 11,104 10,931 10,896 11,243 Provision for loan losses 502 38 (436 ) 6 212 Noninterest income 2,792 3,097 2,899 4,230 3,853 Noninterest expenses 10,151 9,957 9,453 9,222 9,030 Federal income tax expense 757 864 958 1,172 1,198 Net income $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.69 $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 Dividends $ 0.090 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.97 $ 25.43 $ 26.53 $ 25.73 $ 24.75 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.25 $ 27.40 $ 24.75 Low $ 27.10 $ 25.75 $ 25.60 $ 23.55 $ 21.90 Close(1) $ 27.90 $ 28.28 $ 25.75 $ 26.00 $ 23.30 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.45 % 1.50 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.53 % 10.56 % 12.26 % 15.64 % 15.86 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.49 % 10.87 % 12.63 % 16.12 % 16.38 % Efficiency ratio 70.04 % 70.11 % 68.35 % 60.97 % 59.82 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % 4.01 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.79 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 $ 89,772 Gross loans $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 Total assets $ 1,434,052 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 Total deposits $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 Borrowed funds $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500 $ 49,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986 $ 119,360 Net loans to total deposits 90.06 % 88.71 % 87.80 % 86.60 % 90.60 % Common shares outstanding 4,459,544 4,496,701 4,569,955 4,638,614 4,673,932 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,309,942 $ 1,259,119 Earning assets $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 $ 1,234,827 $ 1,206,411 Interest bearing liabilities $ 831,200 $ 773,082 $ 756,545 $ 753,706 $ 735,159 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,759 $ 125,500 $ 124,720 $ 121,235 $ 119,034 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 108,862 $ 121,933 $ 121,120 $ 117,567 $ 115,298 Earned common shares outstanding 4,451,607 4,520,962 4,582,401 4,644,833 4,664,893 Unvested stock grants 27,466 20,671 20,671 20,671 21,922 Total common shares outstanding 4,479,073 4,541,633 4,603,072 4,665,504 4,686,815 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.23 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.07 % 12.22 % 13.63 % 14.35 % 15.02 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.13 % 11.30 % 12.64 % 13.27 % 13.84 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.94 % 10.07 % 11.33 % 11.87 % 12.34 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.07 % 9.13 % 10.21 % 10.19 % 10.31 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 12,301 $ 11,919 $ 11,070 $ 10,437 $ 8,379 Interest expense 599 676 2,145 2,090 1,031 Net interest income 11,702 11,243 8,925 8,347 7,348 Provision for loan losses 502 212 1,542 213 275 Noninterest income 2,792 3,854 4,513 1,522 1,801 Noninterest expenses 10,151 9,031 7,686 6,509 6,279 Federal income tax expense 757 1,198 858 633 521 Net income $ 3,084 $ 4,656 $ 3,352 $ 2,514 $ 2,074 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.69 $ 1.00 $ 0.72 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 Dividends $ 0.090 $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.070 $ 0.060 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.97 $ 24.75 $ 21.56 $ 18.88 $ 15.27 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 24.75 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 20.19 Low $ 27.10 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 27.90 $ 23.30 $ 15.50 $ 20.89 $ 19.75 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.86 % 1.50 % 1.28 % 1.09 % 1.07 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.53 % 15.86 % 13.01 % 11.09 % 13.99 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.49 % 16.38 % 13.54 % 11.66 % 15.28 % Efficiency ratio 70.04 % 59.82 % 57.20 % 65.95 % 68.63 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.70 % 4.01 % 4.47 % 4.77 % 4.51 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.37 % 1.28 % 1.40 % 0.83 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.79 % 3.61 % 3.81 % 3.90 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 151,579 $ 89,772 $ 76,312 $ 82,222 $ 49,608 Gross loans $ 1,139,351 $ 1,028,117 $ 865,577 $ 809,863 $ 686,140 Total assets $ 1,434,052 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,071,180 $ 946,172 $ 789,943 Total deposits $ 1,252,892 $ 1,122,508 $ 883,837 $ 789,533 $ 683,775 Borrowed funds $ 52,000 $ 49,000 $ 71,500 $ 59,000 $ 44,600 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,346 $ 119,360 $ 104,828 $ 92,236 $ 60,621 Net loans to total deposits 90.06 % 90.60 % 97.11 % 101.97 % 99.80 % Common shares outstanding 4,459,544 4,673,932 4,675,499 4,647,978 3,635,098 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,448,545 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,049,245 $ 934,078 $ 789,391 Earning assets $ 1,348,647 $ 1,206,411 $ 997,089 $ 887,974 $ 755,281 Interest bearing liabilities $ 831,200 $ 735,159 $ 672,564 $ 604,973 $ 505,174 Total shareholders' equity $ 118,759 $ 119,034 $ 103,646 $ 91,964 $ 60,107 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 108,862 $ 115,298 $ 99,558 $ 87,430 $ 55,041 Earned common shares outstanding 4,451,607 4,664,893 4,659,279 4,635,255 3,633,093 Unvested stock grants 27,466 21,922 13,481 9,788 — Total common shares outstanding 4,479,073 4,686,815 4,672,760 4,645,043 3,633,093 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.20 % 0.79 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.62 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.10 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 1.08 % 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.97 % 1.23 % 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.54 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.07 % 15.02 % 14.44 % 14.01 % 11.03 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.13 % 13.84 % 13.58 % 13.38 % 10.48 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.94 % 12.34 % 11.92 % 11.55 % 8.41 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.07 % 10.31 % 10.97 % 11.00 % 9.01 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 GAAP net income $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (20 ) (154 ) (152 ) (152 ) (151 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 54 54 53 54 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) 2 2 2 2 Other acquisition related expenses 202 178 51 — — Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 246 80 (45 ) (97 ) (95 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,168 $ 3,331 $ 3,745 $ 4,596 $ 4,544 GAAP net interest income $ 11,702 $ 11,104 $ 10,931 $ 10,896 $ 11,243 Accretion on purchased loans (25 ) (195 ) (192 ) (192 ) (191 ) Prepayment penalties collected (205 ) (115 ) (82 ) (42 ) (21 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) 3 3 3 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 11,445 $ 10,797 $ 10,660 $ 10,665 $ 11,034 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.12 % 1.41 % 1.46 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.82 % 10.53 % 11.91 % 15.21 % 15.48 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.80 % 10.84 % 12.27 % 15.68 % 15.98 % Efficiency ratio 68.74 % 69.56 % 68.74 % 61.46 % 60.20 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.64 % 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.94 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.40 % 0.37 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.45 % 3.37 % 3.40 % 3.47 % 3.72 %





Year to Date March 31 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % GAAP net income $ 3,084 $ 4,656 $ (1,572 ) (33.76) % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (20 ) (151 ) 131 (86.75) % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 54 31 57.41 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) 2 (23 ) (1,150.00) % Other acquisition related expenses 28 — 28 N/M Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 72 (95 ) 167 (175.79) % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (162 ) (17 ) (145 ) 852.94 % Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (162 ) (17 ) (145 ) 852.94 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 2,994 $ 4,544 $ (1,550 ) (34.11) % GAAP net interest income $ 11,702 $ 11,243 $ 459 4.08 % Accretion on purchased loans (25 ) (191 ) 166 (86.91) % Prepayment penalties collected (205 ) (21 ) (184 ) 876.19 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) 3 (30 ) (1,000.00) % Adjusted net interest income $ 11,445 $ 11,034 $ 411 3.72 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.97 $ (0.30 ) (30.93) % Return on average assets 0.84 % 1.46 % (0.62) % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.22 % 15.48 % (5.26) % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.15 % 15.98 % (4.83) % Efficiency ratio 70.30 % 60.20 % 10.10 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.64 % 3.94 % (0.30) % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.37 % (0.07) % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.45 % 3.72 % (0.27) %

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,110,755 $ 11,739 4.29 % $ 1,050,383 $ 11,235 4.24 % $ 1,074,096 $ 11,598 4.38 % Taxable investment securities 143,945 440 1.24 % 129,817 389 1.19 % 58,859 202 1.39 % Nontaxable investment securities 16,711 92 2.23 % 16,876 94 2.21 % 17,165 105 2.48 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 73,669 29 0.16 % 73,022 33 0.18 % 52,803 11 0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,567 20 2.27 % 3,552 18 2.01 % 3,488 25 2.91 % Total earning assets 1,348,647 12,320 3.70 % 1,273,650 11,769 3.67 % 1,206,411 11,941 4.01 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (10,509 ) (10,773 ) (11,143 ) Fixed assets 16,941 16,568 15,757 Accrued income and other assets 93,466 74,249 48,094 Total assets $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,259,119 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 275,856 $ 137 0.20 % $ 250,327 $ 132 0.21 % $ 206,565 $ 121 0.24 % Savings deposits 364,820 120 0.13 % 330,086 113 0.14 % 297,129 109 0.15 % Time deposits 139,463 187 0.54 % 142,668 224 0.62 % 182,465 291 0.65 % Borrowed funds 51,061 155 1.23 % 50,001 176 1.40 % 49,000 155 1.28 % Total interest bearing liabilities 831,200 599 0.29 % 773,082 645 0.33 % 735,159 676 0.37 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 472,595 444,929 393,751 Accrued interest and other liabilities 25,991 10,183 11,175 Shareholders' equity 118,759 125,500 119,034 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,259,119 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,721 $ 11,124 $ 11,265 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.79 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis



The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Compared To Compared To December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 418 $ 86 $ 504 $ 1,295 $ (1,154 ) $ 141 Taxable investment securities 37 14 51 385 (147 ) 238 Nontaxable investment securities (5 ) 3 (2 ) (3 ) (10 ) (13 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 2 (6 ) (4 ) 5 13 18 Federal Home Loan Bank stock — 2 2 3 (8 ) (5 ) Total changes in interest income 452 99 551 1,685 (1,306 ) 379 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 38 (33 ) 5 121 (105 ) 16 Savings deposits 44 (37 ) 7 82 (71 ) 11 Time deposits (6 ) (31 ) (37 ) (61 ) (43 ) (104 ) Borrowed funds 22 (43 ) (21 ) 25 (25 ) — Total changes in interest expense 98 (144 ) (46 ) 167 (244 ) (77 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 354 $ 243 $ 597 $ 1,518 $ (1,062 ) $ 456





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Total earning assets 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % 4.01 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.79 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Interest income $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 $ 11,919 FTE adjustment 19 20 20 21 22 Total interest income (FTE) 12,320 11,769 11,604 11,679 11,941 Total interest expense 599 645 653 762 676 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,721 $ 11,124 $ 10,951 $ 10,917 $ 11,265

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Net gain on sales of loans $ 483 $ 838 $ 1,096 $ 1,253 $ 1,845 Service charges and fees Trust and investment services 598 399 562 403 468 ATM and debit card income 485 496 495 511 448 Service charges on deposit accounts 241 218 199 168 166 Total 1,324 1,113 1,256 1,082 1,082 Net mortgage servicing rights income 319 407 (69 ) 1,119 138 Change in fair value of equity investments (48 ) (9 ) (4 ) 2 (19 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 444 394 369 362 335 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 166 168 165 237 63 PPP referral fees — — 6 74 351 Other 104 186 80 101 58 Total 714 748 620 774 807 Total noninterest income $ 2,792 $ 3,097 $ 2,899 $ 4,230 $ 3,853 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,246 $ 1,639 $ 1,396 $ 2,734 $ 2,318





Year to Date March 31 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Net gain on sales of loans $ 483 $ 1,845 $ (1,362 ) (73.82) % Service charges and fees Trust and investment services 598 468 130 27.78 % ATM and debit card income 485 448 37 8.26 % Service charges on deposit accounts 241 166 75 45.18 % Total $ 1,324 $ 1,082 $ 242 22.37 % Net mortgage servicing rights income 319 138 181 131.16 % Change in fair value of equity investments (48 ) (19 ) (29 ) 152.63 % Other Mortgage servicing fees 444 335 109 32.54 % Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 166 63 103 163.49 % PPP referral fees — 351 (351 ) (100.00) % Other 104 58 46 79.31 % Total 714 807 (93 ) (11.52) % Total noninterest income $ 2,792 $ 3,853 $ (1,061 ) (27.54) % Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,246 $ 2,318 (1,072 ) (46.25) %

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2021, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in significantly elevated gains from sales of loans. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have driven gains down in the first quarter of 2022. Residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity are likely to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2022 as rates are expected to increase in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio has been originated over the past two years at low interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. In addition, the Corporation continues to see a shift from refinancing activity to purchase activity in mortgage originations, which should positively impact the servicing portfolio value.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase moderately into 2022.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels in 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2021 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies during the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels throughout 2022.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. Due to strong portfolio loan demand, management elected to refer the second round of PPP requests to a third party for processing and funding. As such, the associated referral fees were recognized as a component of noninterest income. The Corporation recorded no PPP referral fees in the first quarter of 2022 and no future revenues are anticipated.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from investment equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Compensation and benefits $ 5,347 $ 5,054 $ 5,001 $ 5,000 $ 5,004 Furniture and equipment 818 794 761 712 637 Professional services 812 948 790 703 624 Occupancy 604 491 522 508 495 Data processing 412 622 557 583 509 Advertising and promotional 278 356 384 304 284 Loan and collection 311 286 264 337 406 Other Other acquisition related expenses 256 225 64 — — FDIC insurance premiums 150 138 153 79 155 ATM and debit card 143 158 131 144 122 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 108 68 68 67 67 Telephone and communication 105 96 80 130 94 Other general and administrative 807 721 678 655 633 Total 1,569 1,406 1,174 1,075 1,071 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,151 $ 9,957 $ 9,453 $ 9,222 $ 9,030





Year to Date March 31 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 5,347 $ 5,004 $ 343 6.85 % Furniture and equipment 818 637 181 28.41 % Professional services 812 624 188 30.13 % Occupancy 604 495 109 22.02 % Data processing 412 509 (97 ) (19.06 )% Advertising and promotional 278 284 (6 ) (2.11 )% Loan and collection 311 406 (95 ) (23.40 )% Other Other acquisition related expenses 256 — 256 N/M FDIC insurance premiums 150 155 (5 ) (3.23 )% ATM and debit card 143 122 21 17.21 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 108 67 41 61.19 % Telephone and communication 105 94 11 11.70 % Other general and administrative 807 633 174 27.49 % Total 1,569 1,071 498 46.50 % Total noninterest expenses $ 10,151 $ 9,030 $ 1,121 12.41 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization and completion of the acquisition of FSB, as well as annual merit increases.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services is primarily due to audit and accounting and other outside services. These expenses are expected to continue to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements..

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses in 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels in 2022.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method. Amortization of core deposit intangibles is expected to approximate current levels through the remainder of 2022.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses relates to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation incurred expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in the first quarter of 2022, however the Corporation does not expect to incur additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB through the remainder of 2022.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 $ 121,477 Total investment securities 151,579 164,942 138,476 129,944 89,772 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 3,038 6,783 9,702 7,670 26,322 Gross loans 1,139,351 1,100,092 1,015,177 986,358 1,028,117 Less allowance for loan losses 11,000 10,500 10,500 10,800 11,100 Net Loans 1,128,351 1,089,592 1,004,677 975,558 1,017,017 All other assets 70,951 73,038 63,584 63,837 48,587 Total assets $ 1,434,052 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 Total borrowed funds 52,000 50,000 50,000 49,500 49,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,814 15,048 10,200 10,703 12,307 Total liabilities 1,312,706 1,293,346 1,204,491 1,186,699 1,183,815 Total shareholders' equity 121,346 124,455 124,809 122,986 119,360 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,434,052 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175





3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ (3,313 ) (3.97 )% $ (41,344 ) (34.03 )% Total investment securities (13,363 ) (8.10 )% 61,807 68.85 % Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (3,745 ) (55.21 )% (23,284 ) (88.46 )% Gross loans 39,259 3.57 % 111,234 10.82 % Less allowance for loan losses 500 4.76 % (100 ) (0.90 )% Net Loans 38,759 3.56 % 111,334 10.95 % All other assets (2,087 ) (2.86 )% 22,364 46.03 % Total assets $ 16,251 1.15 % $ 130,877 10.04 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Total deposits $ 24,594 2.00 % $ 130,384 11.62 % Total borrowed funds 2,000 4.00 % 3,000 6.12 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (7,234 ) (48.07 )% (4,493 ) (36.51 )% Total liabilities 19,360 1.50 % 128,891 10.89 % Total shareholders' equity (3,109 ) (2.50 )% 1,986 1.66 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,251 1.15 % $ 130,877 10.04 %

Total investment securities

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 28,396 $ 30,406 $ 5,967 $ 5,917 $ 5,942 State and municipal 24,949 25,010 25,227 23,096 17,080 Mortgage backed residential 63,532 66,874 67,199 60,390 32,135 Certificates of deposit 9,917 10,172 4,190 4,932 4,932 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 28,968 30,180 31,732 31,281 25,505 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (6,900 ) (468 ) 1,432 1,334 1,117 Total available-for-sale 148,862 162,174 135,747 126,950 86,711 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,509 1,512 1,515 1,859 1,968 Equity securities 1,208 1,256 1,214 1,135 1,093 Total investment securities $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 $ 89,772 3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency (2,010 ) (6.61 )% $ 22,454 377.89 % State and municipal (61 ) (0.24 )% 7,869 46.07 % Mortgage backed residential (3,342 ) (5.00 )% 31,397 97.70 % Certificates of deposit (255 ) (2.51 )% 4,985 101.07 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (1,212 ) (4.02 )% 3,463 13.58 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (6,432 ) 1374.36 % (8,017 ) (717.73 )% Total available-for-sale (13,312 ) (8.21 )% 62,151 71.68 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (3 ) (0.20 )% (459 ) (23.32 )% Equity securities (48 ) (3.82 )% 115 10.52 % Total investment securities $ (13,363 ) (8.10 )% $ 61,807 68.85 %

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten

Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 6,003 $ 22,393 $ — $ — $ — $ 28,396 State and municipal 4,140 10,908 8,264 1,637 — 24,949 Mortgage backed residential — 63,532 63,532 Certificates of deposit 7,194 2,723 — — — 9,917 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 28,968 28,968 Total amortized cost $ 17,337 $ 36,024 $ 8,264 $ 1,637 $ 92,500 $ 155,762 Fair value $ 17,425 $ 34,416 $ 7,729 $ 1,680 $ 87,612 $ 148,862

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten

Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 623 $ 581 $ 305 $ — $ — $ 1,509 Fair value $ 625 $ 585 $ 306 $ — $ — $ 1,516

Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities, which increased as a part of the acquisition of FSB on December 1, 2021 in the amount of $35,749, are expected to stabilize through 2022. There were no purchases YTD of investment securities as of March 31, 2022, which has resulted in the reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio due to maturing securities. Total investment securities also declined in the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in unrealized losses resulting from recent increases in interest rates.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 94,810 $ 91,529 $ 74,308 $ 65,875 $ 60,693 PPP loans 583 2,172 4,985 35,195 122,583 Commercial real estate 698,275 656,818 616,358 573,598 541,428 Total commercial loans 793,668 750,519 695,651 674,668 724,704 Residential mortgage 297,940 298,799 273,478 265,323 258,333 Home equity 40,609 42,220 41,902 41,771 40,205 Total residential real estate loans 338,549 341,019 315,380 307,094 298,538 Consumer 7,134 8,554 4,146 4,596 4,875 Gross loans 1,139,351 1,100,092 1,015,177 986,358 1,028,117 Allowance for loan and lease losses (11,000 ) (10,500 ) (10,500 ) (10,800 ) (11,100 ) Loans, net $ 1,128,351 $ 1,089,592 $ 1,004,677 $ 975,558 $ 1,017,017 Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 1,138,768 $ 1,097,920 $ 1,010,192 $ 951,163 $ 905,534 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 688,745 $ 687,233 $ 591,399 $ 581,984 $ 546,836 3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 3,281 3.58 % $ 34,117 56.21 % PPP loans (1,589 ) (73.16 )% (122,000 ) (99.52 )% Commercial real estate 41,457 6.31 % 156,847 28.97 % Total commercial loans 43,149 5.75 % 68,964 9.52 % Residential mortgage (859 ) (0.29 )% 39,607 15.33 % Home equity (1,611 ) (3.82 )% 404 1.00 % Total residential real estate loans (2,470 ) (0.72 )% 40,011 13.40 % Consumer (1,420 ) (16.60 )% 2,259 46.34 % Gross loans 39,259 3.57 % 111,234 10.82 % Allowance for loan losses (500 ) 4.76 % 100 (0.90 )% Loans, net $ 38,759 3.56 % $ 111,334 10.95 % Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 40,848 3.72 % $ 233,234 25.76 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 1,512 0.22 % $ 141,909 25.95 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 94,899 $ 93,207 $ 79,252 $ 100,424 $ 183,203 Commercial real estate 698,275 656,818 609,382 564,781 532,294 Residential mortgage 296,883 297,626 272,463 264,448 257,543 Home equity 40,568 42,138 41,840 41,708 40,141 Consumer 7,134 8,554 4,146 4,596 4,875 Subtotal 1,137,759 1,098,343 1,007,083 975,957 1,018,056 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial 494 494 41 646 73 Commercial real estate — — 6,976 8,817 9,134 Residential mortgage 1,057 1,173 1,015 875 790 Home equity 41 82 62 63 64 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 1,592 1,749 8,094 10,401 10,061 Gross Loans $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 837 $ 743 $ 613 $ 585 $ 626 Commercial real estate 6,716 6,350 6,104 6,264 6,026 Residential mortgage 3,007 2,940 3,066 2,814 3,280 Home equity 364 379 410 440 453 Consumer 63 77 53 85 92 Unallocated — — — — — Subtotal 10,987 10,489 10,246 10,188 10,477 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial — — — 42 — Commercial real estate — — 250 566 619 Residential mortgage 13 11 4 4 4 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Unallocated — — — — — Subtotal 13 11 254 612 623 Allowance for loan losses $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500 $ 10,800 $ 11,100





Commercial and industrial $ 837 $ 743 $ 613 $ 627 $ 626 Commercial real estate 6,716 6,350 6,354 6,830 6,645 Residential mortgage 3,020 2,951 3,070 2,818 3,284 Home equity 364 379 410 440 453 Consumer 63 77 53 85 92 Unallocated — — — — — Allowance for loan losses $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500 $ 10,800 $ 11,100

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Accruing interest Current $ 1,132,961 $ 1,094,141 $ 1,004,220 $ 976,852 $ 1,018,343 Past due 30-89 days 4,099 3,971 2,596 923 1,636 Past due 90 days or more 284 276 364 36 120 Total accruing interest 1,137,344 1,098,388 1,007,180 977,811 1,020,099 Nonaccrual 2,007 1,704 7,997 8,547 8,018 Total loans $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 6,390 $ 5,951 $ 10,957 $ 9,506 $ 9,774

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,007 $ 1,704 $ 7,997 $ 8,547 $ 8,018 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 284 276 364 36 120 Total nonperforming loans 2,291 1,980 8,361 8,583 8,138 Other real estate owned 383 383 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 2,674 $ 2,363 $ 8,361 $ 8,583 $ 8,138

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.23 %

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 76 $ 101 $ 196 $ 388 $ 580

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 264 $ 192 $ 217 $ 168 $ 206 Commercial real estate 756 715 791 761 727 Total commercial loans 618 533 608 498 444 Residential mortgage 205 188 203 199 183 Home equity 50 38 47 47 46 Total residential real estate loans 139 126 141 138 131 Consumer 14 15 25 24 22 Gross loans $ 271 $ 235 $ 287 $ 262 $ 249

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant resources to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.

The Corporation also provided a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.

The tables below summarize total PPP fee income for the periods ended:

Quarter to Date 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 PPP fees recognized $ 24 $ 56 $ 376 $ 999 $ 1,777 PPP referral fee income — — 6 74 351 Total PPP fees recognized $ 24 $ 56 $ 382 $ 1,073 $ 2,128





Year to Date March 31 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % PPP fees recognized $ 24 $ 1,777 $ (1,753 ) (98.65 )% PPP referral fee income — 351 (351 ) (100.00 )% Total PPP fees recognized $ 24 $ 2,128 $ (2,104 ) (98.87 )%

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Premises and equipment, net $ 16,696 $ 16,957 $ 16,330 $ 16,231 $ 15,969 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,337 3,708 3,488 3,488 3,488 Corporate owned life insurance 26,136 25,970 25,803 25,638 10,354 Mortgage servicing rights 8,155 7,836 6,454 6,523 5,404 Accrued interest receivable 2,784 2,817 2,776 3,040 4,032 Goodwill 8,853 8,853 3,219 3,219 3,219 Other assets Core deposit intangibles 1,158 1,266 338 406 474 Right-of-use assets 1,110 1,150 1,241 1,364 1,139 Other real estate owned 383 383 — — — Derivatives 164 156 320 601 1,009 Other 2,175 3,942 3,615 3,327 3,499 Total 4,990 6,897 5,514 5,698 6,121 All other assets $ 70,951 $ 73,038 $ 63,584 $ 63,837 $ 48,587





3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ (261 ) (1.54 )% $ 727 4.55 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock (371 ) (10.01 )% (151 ) (4.33 )% Corporate owned life insurance 166 0.64 % 15,782 152.42 % Mortgage servicing rights 319 4.07 % 2,751 50.91 % Accrued interest receivable (33 ) (1.17 )% (1,248 ) (30.95 )% Goodwill — — % 5,634 175.02 % Other assets Core deposit intangibles (108 ) (8.53 )% 684 144.30 % Right-of-use assets (40 ) (3.48 )% (29 ) (2.55 )% Other real estate owned — — % 383 N/M Derivatives 8 5.13 % (845 ) (83.75 )% Other (1,767 ) (44.82 )% (1,324 ) (37.84 )% Total (1,907 ) (27.65 )% (1,131 ) (18.48 )% All other assets $ (2,087 ) (2.86 )% $ 22,364 46.03 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock is a capital stock requirement based on total assets of the Corporation. The FHLB recalculates the minimum stock requirement on an annual basis. The FHLB capital plan establishes an automatic repurchase of excess stock in cases where FHLB reaches a month-end regulatory capital ratio of 6%, in which case the FHLB would automatically repurchase sufficient excess stock to reduce the regulatory capital ratio to less than or equal to 5.75%.

Corporate owned life insurance represents the cash surrender value of life insurance policies owned by the Corporation on the lives of key members of management. The increase in Corporate owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2021 was due to the purchase of $15,000 in additional policies.

Goodwill represents the premium paid over the fair market value for a company the Corporation purchases in merger and acquisition activity. The acquisition of FSB in the fourth quarter of 2021 generated an additional $5,634 of goodwill.

The increase in core deposit intangibles in the fourth quarter of 2021 relates to the acquisition of FSB. As a part of the transaction, a core deposit intangible of $995 was recorded by the Corporation. Core deposit intangibles are being amortized using the sum-of-the-years digits method.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Noninterest bearing demand $ 480,230 $ 459,254 $ 442,358 $ 435,588 $ 422,013 Interest bearing Savings 377,170 360,204 320,724 305,409 309,454 Money market demand 135,051 125,391 119,719 113,088 109,101 NOW 126,461 141,480 115,114 102,046 103,342 Time deposits 133,980 141,969 146,376 170,365 178,598 Total deposits $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ 20,976 4.57 % $ 58,217 13.80 % Interest bearing Savings 16,966 4.71 % 67,716 21.88 % Money market demand 9,660 7.70 % 25,950 23.79 % NOW (15,019 ) (10.62 )% 23,119 22.37 % Time deposits (7,989 ) (5.63 )% (44,618 ) (24.98 )% Total deposits $ 24,594 2.00 % $ 130,384 11.62 %

Cash and cash equivalents

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 23,715 $ 28,475 $ 25,693 $ 22,454 $ 25,698 Interest bearing 56,418 54,971 87,168 110,222 95,779 Total $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 $ 121,477 3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ (4,760 ) (16.72 )% $ (1,983 ) (7.72)% Interest bearing 1,447 2.63 % (39,361 ) (41.10)% Total $ (3,313 ) (3.97 )% $ (41,344 ) (34.03)%

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 $ 121,477 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 132,364 143,431 127,913 118,019 76,384 FHLB borrowing availability 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Parent company line of credit 5,000 7,000 7,000 7,500 8,000 PPPLF 583 2,172 4,985 35,195 122,583 Total liquidity sources $ 389,580 $ 407,549 $ 424,259 $ 464,890 $ 499,944

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 3,000 1,000 1,000 500 — Total borrowed funds $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500 $ 49,000





3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ — — % $ — — % Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Other borrowings 2,000 200.00 % 3,000 N/M Total borrowed funds $ 2,000 4.00 % $ 3,000 6.12 %

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 $ 35,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Other borrowings 3,000 1,000 1,000 500 — Brokered time deposits 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,234 Internet time deposits 1,743 1,743 2,739 2,739 2,739 Total wholesale funds $ 73,743 $ 71,743 $ 72,739 $ 72,239 $ 71,973





3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ — — % — — % Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Other borrowings 2,000 200.00 % 3,000 N/M Brokered time deposits — — % (234 ) (1.16 )% Internet time deposits — — % (996 ) (36.36 )% Total wholesale funds $ 2,000 2.79 % $ 1,770 2.46 %

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).

Total shareholders' equity

The following tables outline the composition and changes in shareholders equity as of:

3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized $ 74,132 $ 75,366 $ 77,418 $ 79,215 $ 80,150 Retained earnings 52,393 49,714 46,735 43,250 38,898 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,179 ) (625 ) 656 521 312 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986 $ 119,360





3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized $ (1,234 ) (1.64 )% $ (6,018 ) (7.51 )% Retained earnings 2,679 5.39 % 13,495 34.69 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,554 ) 728.64 % (5,491 ) (1759.94 )% Total shareholders' equity $ (3,109 ) (2.50 )% $ 1,986 1.66 %

In November 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved an amendment to the Corporation's common stock repurchase program, initially authorized in April 2020 to repurchase up to $5,000 of the Corporation's common stock. The amendment allows the Corporation to repurchase up to $10,000 in aggregate of the currently outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. As of March 31, 2022, the Corporation has $2,328 of common stock available to repurchase. The following tables outline the number of shares, dollar amount and weighted average share price associated with the Corporation's common stock repurchase plan for the following periods:

Quarter to Date 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Number of Shares Repurchased 51,461 78,285 73,714 40,383 37,315 Dollar Amount of Shares Repurchased $ 1,501 $ 2,193 $ 1,929 $ 1,059 $ 880 Weighted Average Share Price $ 29.17 $ 28.01 $ 26.17 $ 26.22 $ 23.58





Year to Date March 31 2022 2021 Number of Shares Repurchased 51,461 37,315 Dollar Amount of Shares Repurchased $ 1,501 $ 880 Weighted Average Share Price $ 29.17 $ 23.58

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at March 31, 2017 and all dividends were reinvested.

The graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c931272f-3ac8-45b5-99d3-879df2a49120

Date FETM ABAQ Index 3/31/2017 100.00 100.00 3/31/2018 110.89 105.93 3/31/2019 118.61 93.15 3/31/2020 90.28 66.36 3/31/2021 135.28 112.85 3/31/2022 162.67 113.97

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers Association HFS: Held-for-sale AFS: Available-for-sale HTM: Held-to-maturity ALLL: Allowance for loan and lease losses IRA: Individual retirement account AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive income ITM: Interactive teller machine ASC: Accounting Standards Codification MSR: Mortgage servicing rights ASU: Accounting Standards Update N/M: Not meaningful ATM: Automated teller machine NASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations CARES Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal CET1: Common equity tier 1 NSF: Non-sufficient funds COVID-19: Coronavirus Disease 2019 OREO: Other real estate owned FASB: Financial Accounting Standards Board PPP: Paycheck Protection Program FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank QTD: Quarter-to-date FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation SAB: Staff Accounting Bulletin FRB: Federal Reserve Bank SBA: U.S. Small Business Administration FSB: Farmers State Bank of Munith USDA: United States Department of Agriculture FTE: Fully taxable equivalent YTD: Year-to-date GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 19 full-service branches in Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

