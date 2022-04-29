Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,084 for the three month period ended March 31, 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Loan growth and asset quality remained strong through the first quarter of 2022 leading to a $39,259 increase of total loans during the period. This growth has primarily been driven by our commercial lending team as they continue to expand relationships with existing customers as well as develop new relationships. I am confident the Fentura team's focus remains committed to our mission and supporting the needs of our customers and communities we serve."                                                                                                                             

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $12,301  $11,749  $11,584  $11,658  $11,919 
Interest expense  599   645   653   762   676 
Net interest income  11,702   11,104   10,931   10,896   11,243 
Provision for loan losses  502   38   (436)  6   212 
Noninterest income  2,792   3,097   2,899   4,230   3,853 
Noninterest expenses  10,151   9,957   9,453   9,222   9,030 
Federal income tax expense  757   864   958   1,172   1,198 
Net income $3,084  $3,342  $3,855  $4,726  $4,656 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.69  $0.74  $0.84  $1.02  $1.00 
Dividends $0.090  $0.080  $0.080  $0.080  $0.080 
Tangible book value(1) $24.97  $25.43  $26.53  $25.73  $24.75 
Quoted market value          
High $29.25  $28.28  $26.25  $27.40  $24.75 
Low $27.10  $25.75  $25.60  $23.55  $21.90 
Close(1) $27.90  $28.28  $25.75  $26.00  $23.30 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  0.86%  0.98%  1.16%  1.45%  1.50%
Return on average shareholders' equity  10.53%  10.56%  12.26%  15.64%  15.86%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  11.49%  10.87%  12.63%  16.12%  16.38%
Efficiency ratio  70.04%  70.11%  68.35%  60.97%  59.82%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.70%  3.67%  3.69%  3.79%  4.01%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.29%  0.33%  0.34%  0.41%  0.37%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.52%  3.47%  3.48%  3.55%  3.79%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $151,579  $164,942  $138,476  $129,944  $89,772 
Gross loans $1,139,351  $1,100,092  $1,015,177  $986,358  $1,028,117 
Total assets $1,434,052  $1,417,801  $1,329,300  $1,309,685  $1,303,175 
Total deposits $1,252,892  $1,228,298  $1,144,291  $1,126,496  $1,122,508 
Borrowed funds $52,000  $50,000  $50,000  $49,500  $49,000 
Total shareholders' equity $121,346  $124,455  $124,809  $122,986  $119,360 
Net loans to total deposits  90.06%  88.71%  87.80%  86.60%  90.60%
Common shares outstanding  4,459,544   4,496,701   4,569,955   4,638,614   4,673,932 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,448,545  $1,353,694  $1,323,912  $1,309,942  $1,259,119 
Earning assets $1,348,647  $1,273,650  $1,248,018  $1,234,827  $1,206,411 
Interest bearing liabilities $831,200  $773,082  $756,545  $753,706  $735,159 
Total shareholders' equity $118,759  $125,500  $124,720  $121,235  $119,034 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $108,862  $121,933  $121,120  $117,567  $115,298 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,451,607   4,520,962   4,582,401   4,644,833   4,664,893 
Unvested stock grants  27,466   20,671   20,671   20,671   21,922 
Total common shares outstanding  4,479,073   4,541,633   4,603,072   4,665,504   4,686,815 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.20%  0.18%  0.82%  0.87%  0.79%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.19%  0.17%  0.63%  0.66%  0.62%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.97%  0.95%  1.03%  1.09%  1.08%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans  0.97%  0.96%  1.04%  1.14%  1.23%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  12.07%  12.22%  13.63%  14.35%  15.02%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  11.13%  11.30%  12.64%  13.27%  13.84%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  9.94%  10.07%  11.33%  11.87%  12.34%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.07%  9.13%  10.21%  10.19%  10.31%
           
(1)At end of period          

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

  3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 3/31/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $12,301  $11,919  $11,070  $10,437  $8,379 
Interest expense  599   676   2,145   2,090   1,031 
Net interest income  11,702   11,243   8,925   8,347   7,348 
Provision for loan losses  502   212   1,542   213   275 
Noninterest income  2,792   3,854   4,513   1,522   1,801 
Noninterest expenses  10,151   9,031   7,686   6,509   6,279 
Federal income tax expense  757   1,198   858   633   521 
Net income $3,084  $4,656  $3,352  $2,514  $2,074 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.69  $1.00  $0.72  $0.54  $0.57 
Dividends $0.090  $0.080  $0.075  $0.070  $0.060 
Tangible book value(1) $24.97  $24.75  $21.56  $18.88  $15.27 
Quoted market value          
High $29.25  $24.75  $26.00  $21.00  $20.19 
Low $27.10  $21.90  $12.55  $20.05  $18.88 
Close(1) $27.90  $23.30  $15.50  $20.89  $19.75 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  0.86%  1.50%  1.28%  1.09%  1.07%
Return on average shareholders' equity  10.53%  15.86%  13.01%  11.09%  13.99%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  11.49%  16.38%  13.54%  11.66%  15.28%
Efficiency ratio  70.04%  59.82%  57.20%  65.95%  68.63%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.70%  4.01%  4.47%  4.77%  4.51%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.29%  0.37%  1.28%  1.40%  0.83%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.52%  3.79%  3.61%  3.81%  3.90%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $151,579  $89,772  $76,312  $82,222  $49,608 
Gross loans $1,139,351  $1,028,117  $865,577  $809,863  $686,140 
Total assets $1,434,052  $1,303,175  $1,071,180  $946,172  $789,943 
Total deposits $1,252,892  $1,122,508  $883,837  $789,533  $683,775 
Borrowed funds $52,000  $49,000  $71,500  $59,000  $44,600 
Total shareholders' equity $121,346  $119,360  $104,828  $92,236  $60,621 
Net loans to total deposits  90.06%  90.60%  97.11%  101.97%  99.80%
Common shares outstanding  4,459,544   4,673,932   4,675,499   4,647,978   3,635,098 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,448,545  $1,259,119  $1,049,245  $934,078  $789,391 
Earning assets $1,348,647  $1,206,411  $997,089  $887,974  $755,281 
Interest bearing liabilities $831,200  $735,159  $672,564  $604,973  $505,174 
Total shareholders' equity $118,759  $119,034  $103,646  $91,964  $60,107 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $108,862  $115,298  $99,558  $87,430  $55,041 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,451,607   4,664,893   4,659,279   4,635,255   3,633,093 
Unvested stock grants  27,466   21,922   13,481   9,788    
Total common shares outstanding  4,479,073   4,686,815   4,672,760   4,645,043   3,633,093 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.20%  0.79%  0.10%  0.11%  0.10%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.19%  0.62%  0.12%  0.09%  0.10%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.97%  1.08%  0.84%  0.59%  0.54%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans  0.97%  1.23%  0.84%  0.59%  0.54%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  12.07%  15.02%  14.44%  14.01%  11.03%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  11.13%  13.84%  13.58%  13.38%  10.48%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  9.94%  12.34%  11.92%  11.55%  8.41%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.07%  10.31%  10.97%  11.00%  9.01%
           
(1)At end of period          

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
GAAP net income $        3,084  $        3,342  $        3,855  $        4,726  $        4,656 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)          
Accretion on purchased loans          (20)          (154)          (152)          (152)          (151)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles          85           54           54           53           54 
Amortization on acquired time deposits          (21)          2           2           2           2 
Other acquisition related expenses          202           178           51           —           — 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)          246           80           (45)          (97)          (95)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          
Prepayment penalties collected          (162)          (91)          (65)          (33)          (17)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          (162)          (91)          (65)          (33)          (17)
Adjusted net income from operations $        3,168  $        3,331  $        3,745  $        4,596  $        4,544 
           
GAAP net interest income $        11,702  $        11,104  $        10,931  $        10,896  $        11,243 
Accretion on purchased loans          (25)          (195)          (192)          (192)          (191)
Prepayment penalties collected          (205)          (115)          (82)          (42)          (21)
Amortization on acquired time deposits          (27)          3           3           3           3 
Adjusted net interest income $        11,445  $        10,797  $        10,660  $        10,665  $        11,034 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Based on adjusted net income from operations          
Earnings per share $0.71  $0.74  $0.82  $0.99  $0.97 
Return on average assets  0.89%  0.98%  1.12%  1.41%  1.46%
Return on average shareholders' equity  10.82%  10.53%  11.91%  15.21%  15.48%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  11.80%  10.84%  12.27%  15.68%  15.98%
Efficiency ratio  68.74%  69.56%  68.74%  61.46%  60.20%
           
Based on adjusted net interest income          
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.64%  3.61%  3.60%  3.72%  3.94%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.30%  0.33%  0.34%  0.40%  0.37%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.45%  3.37%  3.40%  3.47%  3.72%


  Year to Date March 31 Variance
   2022   2021  Amount %
GAAP net income $3,084  $4,656  $(1,572) (33.76)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)        
Accretion on purchased loans  (20)  (151)  131  (86.75)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  85   54   31  57.41%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (21)  2   (23) (1,150.00)%
Other acquisition related expenses  28      28  N/M 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  72   (95)  167  (175.79)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)        
Prepayment penalties collected  (162)  (17)  (145) 852.94%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)  (162)  (17)  (145) 852.94%
Adjusted net income from operations $2,994  $4,544  $(1,550) (34.11)%
         
GAAP net interest income $11,702  $11,243  $459  4.08%
Accretion on purchased loans  (25)  (191)  166  (86.91)%
Prepayment penalties collected  (205)  (21)  (184) 876.19%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  (27)  3   (30) (1,000.00)%
Adjusted net interest income $11,445  $11,034  $411  3.72%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
Based on adjusted net income from operations        
Earnings per share $0.67  $0.97  $(0.30) (30.93)%
Return on average assets  0.84%  1.46%   (0.62)%
Return on average shareholders' equity  10.22%  15.48%   (5.26)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  11.15%  15.98%   (4.83)%
Efficiency ratio  70.30%  60.20%   10.10%
         
Based on adjusted net interest income        
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.64%  3.94%   (0.30)%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.30%  0.37%   (0.07)%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.45%  3.72%   (0.27)%

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                  
Total loans $1,110,755  $11,739 4.29% $1,050,383  $11,235 4.24% $1,074,096  $11,598 4.38%
Taxable investment securities  143,945   440 1.24%  129,817   389 1.19%  58,859   202 1.39%
Nontaxable investment securities  16,711   92 2.23%  16,876   94 2.21%  17,165   105 2.48%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  73,669   29 0.16%  73,022   33 0.18%  52,803   11 0.08%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,567   20 2.27%  3,552   18 2.01%  3,488   25 2.91%
Total earning assets  1,348,647   12,320 3.70%  1,273,650   11,769 3.67%  1,206,411   11,941 4.01%
                   
Nonearning assets                  
Allowance for loan losses  (10,509)      (10,773)      (11,143)    
Fixed assets  16,941       16,568       15,757     
Accrued income and other assets  93,466       74,249       48,094     
Total assets $1,448,545      $1,353,694      $1,259,119     
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $275,856  $137 0.20% $250,327  $132 0.21% $206,565  $121 0.24%
Savings deposits  364,820   120 0.13%  330,086   113 0.14%  297,129   109 0.15%
Time deposits  139,463   187 0.54%  142,668   224 0.62%  182,465   291 0.65%
Borrowed funds  51,061   155 1.23%  50,001   176 1.40%  49,000   155 1.28%
Total interest bearing liabilities  831,200   599 0.29%  773,082   645 0.33%  735,159   676 0.37%
                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing deposits  472,595       444,929       393,751     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  25,991       10,183       11,175     
Shareholders' equity  118,759       125,500       119,034     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,448,545      $1,353,694      $1,259,119     
Net interest income (FTE)   $11,721     $11,124     $11,265  
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.52%     3.47%     3.79%

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 
  Compared To Compared To 
  December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 
  Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to 
   Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net 
Changes in interest income             
Total loans $418  $86  $504  $1,295  $(1,154) $141  
Taxable investment securities  37   14   51   385   (147)  238  
Nontaxable investment securities  (5)  3   (2)  (3)  (10)  (13) 
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  2   (6)  (4)  5   13   18  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     2   2   3   (8)  (5) 
Total changes in interest income  452   99   551   1,685   (1,306)  379  
              
Changes in interest expense             
Interest bearing demand deposits  38   (33)  5   121   (105)  16  
Savings deposits  44   (37)  7   82   (71)  11  
Time deposits  (6)  (31)  (37)  (61)  (43)  (104) 
Borrowed funds  22   (43)  (21)  25   (25)    
Total changes in interest expense  98   (144)  (46)  167   (244)  (77) 
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $354  $243  $597  $1,518  $(1,062) $456  
              


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Total earning assets 3.70% 3.67% 3.69% 3.79% 4.01%
Total interest bearing liabilities 0.29% 0.33% 0.34% 0.41% 0.37%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.52% 3.47% 3.48% 3.55% 3.79%
           


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Interest income $12,301 $11,749 $11,584 $11,658 $11,919
FTE adjustment  19  20  20  21  22
Total interest income (FTE)  12,320  11,769  11,604  11,679  11,941
Total interest expense  599  645  653  762  676
Net interest income (FTE) $11,721 $11,124 $10,951 $10,917 $11,265
           

Noninterest Income

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Net gain on sales of loans $483  $838  $1,096  $1,253 $1,845 
Service charges and fees          
Trust and investment services  598   399   562   403  468 
ATM and debit card income  485   496   495   511  448 
Service charges on deposit accounts  241   218   199   168  166 
Total  1,324   1,113   1,256   1,082  1,082 
Net mortgage servicing rights income  319   407   (69)  1,119  138 
Change in fair value of equity investments  (48)  (9)  (4)  2  (19)
Other          
Mortgage servicing fees  444   394   369   362  335 
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  166   168   165   237  63 
PPP referral fees        6   74  351 
Other  104   186   80   101  58 
Total  714   748   620   774  807 
Total noninterest income $2,792  $3,097  $2,899  $4,230 $3,853 
           
Memo items:          
Residential mortgage operations $1,246  $1,639  $1,396  $2,734 $2,318 


  Year to Date March 31 Variance
   2022   2021  Amount %
Net gain on sales of loans $483  $1,845  $(1,362) (73.82)%
Service charges and fees        
Trust and investment services  598   468   130  27.78%
ATM and debit card income  485   448   37  8.26%
Service charges on deposit accounts  241   166   75  45.18%
Total $1,324  $1,082  $242  22.37%
Net mortgage servicing rights income  319   138   181  131.16%
Change in fair value of equity investments  (48)  (19)  (29) 152.63%
Other        
Mortgage servicing fees  444   335   109  32.54%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  166   63   103  163.49%
PPP referral fees     351   (351) (100.00)%
Other  104   58   46  79.31%
Total  714   807   (93) (11.52)%
Total noninterest income $2,792  $3,853  $(1,061) (27.54)%
         
Memo items:        
Residential mortgage operations $1,246  $2,318   (1,072) (46.25)%
         

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2021, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in significantly elevated gains from sales of loans. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have driven gains down in the first quarter of 2022. Residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity are likely to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2022 as rates are expected to increase in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio has been originated over the past two years at low interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. In addition, the Corporation continues to see a shift from refinancing activity to purchase activity in mortgage originations, which should positively impact the servicing portfolio value.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase moderately into 2022.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels in 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2021 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies during the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels throughout 2022.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. Due to strong portfolio loan demand, management elected to refer the second round of PPP requests to a third party for processing and funding. As such, the associated referral fees were recognized as a component of noninterest income. The Corporation recorded no PPP referral fees in the first quarter of 2022 and no future revenues are anticipated.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from investment equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Compensation and benefits $5,347 $5,054 $5,001 $5,000 $5,004
Furniture and equipment  818  794  761  712  637
Professional services  812  948  790  703  624
Occupancy  604  491  522  508  495
Data processing  412  622  557  583  509
Advertising and promotional  278  356  384  304  284
Loan and collection  311  286  264  337  406
Other          
Other acquisition related expenses  256  225  64    
FDIC insurance premiums  150  138  153  79  155
ATM and debit card  143  158  131  144  122
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  108  68  68  67  67
Telephone and communication  105  96  80  130  94
Other general and administrative  807  721  678  655  633
Total  1,569  1,406  1,174  1,075  1,071
Total noninterest expenses $10,151 $9,957 $9,453 $9,222 $9,030
           


  Year to Date March 31 Variance
   2022  2021 Amount %
Compensation and benefits $5,347 $5,004 $343  6.85%
Furniture and equipment  818  637  181  28.41%
Professional services  812  624  188  30.13%
Occupancy  604  495  109  22.02%
Data processing  412  509  (97) (19.06)%
Advertising and promotional  278  284  (6) (2.11)%
Loan and collection  311  406  (95) (23.40)%
Other        
Other acquisition related expenses  256    256  N/M
FDIC insurance premiums  150  155  (5) (3.23)%
ATM and debit card  143  122  21  17.21%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  108  67  41  61.19%
Telephone and communication  105  94  11  11.70%
Other general and administrative  807  633  174  27.49%
Total  1,569  1,071  498  46.50%
Total noninterest expenses $10,151 $9,030 $1,121  12.41%
         

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization and completion of the acquisition of FSB, as well as annual merit increases.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services is primarily due to audit and accounting and other outside services. These expenses are expected to continue to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements..

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses in 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels in 2022.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method. Amortization of core deposit intangibles is expected to approximate current levels through the remainder of 2022.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses relates to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation incurred expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in the first quarter of 2022, however the Corporation does not expect to incur additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB through the remainder of 2022.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $80,133 $83,446 $112,861 $132,676 $121,477
Total investment securities  151,579  164,942  138,476  129,944  89,772
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  3,038  6,783  9,702  7,670  26,322
Gross loans  1,139,351  1,100,092  1,015,177  986,358  1,028,117
Less allowance for loan losses  11,000  10,500  10,500  10,800  11,100
Net Loans  1,128,351  1,089,592  1,004,677  975,558  1,017,017
All other assets  70,951  73,038  63,584  63,837  48,587
Total assets $1,434,052 $1,417,801 $1,329,300 $1,309,685 $1,303,175
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY          
Total deposits $1,252,892 $1,228,298 $1,144,291 $1,126,496 $1,122,508
Total borrowed funds  52,000  50,000  50,000  49,500  49,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  7,814  15,048  10,200  10,703  12,307
Total liabilities  1,312,706  1,293,346  1,204,491  1,186,699  1,183,815
Total shareholders' equity  121,346  124,455  124,809  122,986  119,360
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,434,052 $1,417,801 $1,329,300 $1,309,685 $1,303,175
           


  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $(3,313) (3.97)% $(41,344) (34.03)%
Total investment securities  (13,363) (8.10)%  61,807  68.85%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  (3,745) (55.21)%  (23,284) (88.46)%
Gross loans  39,259  3.57%  111,234  10.82%
Less allowance for loan losses  500  4.76%  (100) (0.90)%
Net Loans  38,759  3.56%  111,334  10.95%
All other assets  (2,087) (2.86)%  22,364  46.03%
Total assets $16,251  1.15% $130,877  10.04%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY        
Total deposits $24,594  2.00% $130,384  11.62%
Total borrowed funds  2,000  4.00%  3,000  6.12%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  (7,234) (48.07)%  (4,493) (36.51)%
Total liabilities  19,360  1.50%  128,891  10.89%
Total shareholders' equity  (3,109) (2.50)%  1,986  1.66%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $16,251  1.15% $130,877  10.04%
         

Total investment securities

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $28,396  $30,406  $5,967 $5,917  $5,942 
State and municipal  24,949   25,010   25,227  23,096   17,080 
Mortgage backed residential  63,532   66,874   67,199  60,390   32,135 
Certificates of deposit  9,917   10,172   4,190  4,932   4,932 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  28,968   30,180   31,732  31,281   25,505 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (6,900)  (468)  1,432  1,334   1,117 
Total available-for-sale  148,862   162,174   135,747  126,950   86,711 
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  1,509   1,512   1,515  1,859   1,968 
Equity securities  1,208   1,256   1,214  1,135   1,093 
Total investment securities $151,579  $164,942  $138,476 $129,944  $89,772 
           
  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency  (2,010) (6.61)%   $22,454   377.89%
State and municipal  (61) (0.24)%    7,869   46.07%
Mortgage backed residential  (3,342) (5.00)%    31,397   97.70%
Certificates of deposit  (255) (2.51)%    4,985   101.07%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  (1,212) (4.02)%    3,463   13.58%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (6,432)  1374.36%    (8,017) (717.73)%
Total available-for-sale  (13,312) (8.21)%    62,151   71.68%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  (3) (0.20)%    (459) (23.32)%
Equity securities  (48) (3.82)%    115   10.52%
Total investment securities $(13,363) (8.10)%   $61,807   68.85%
           

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2022 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten
Years		 Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $6,003 $22,393 $ $ $ $28,396
State and municipal  4,140  10,908  8,264  1,637    24,949
Mortgage backed residential          63,532  63,532
Certificates of deposit  7,194  2,723        9,917
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies          28,968  28,968
Total amortized cost $17,337 $36,024 $8,264 $1,637 $92,500 $155,762
Fair value $17,425 $34,416 $7,729 $1,680 $87,612 $148,862
             

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2022 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten
Years		 Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
State and municipal $623 $581 $305 $ $ $1,509
Fair value $625 $585 $306 $ $ $1,516
             

Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities, which increased as a part of the acquisition of FSB on December 1, 2021 in the amount of $35,749, are expected to stabilize through 2022. There were no purchases YTD of investment securities as of March 31, 2022, which has resulted in the reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio due to maturing securities. Total investment securities also declined in the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in unrealized losses resulting from recent increases in interest rates.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Commercial, net of PPP loans $94,810  $91,529  $74,308  $65,875  $60,693 
PPP loans  583   2,172   4,985   35,195   122,583 
Commercial real estate  698,275   656,818   616,358   573,598   541,428 
Total commercial loans  793,668   750,519   695,651   674,668   724,704 
Residential mortgage  297,940   298,799   273,478   265,323   258,333 
Home equity  40,609   42,220   41,902   41,771   40,205 
Total residential real estate loans  338,549   341,019   315,380   307,094   298,538 
Consumer  7,134   8,554   4,146   4,596   4,875 
Gross loans  1,139,351   1,100,092   1,015,177   986,358   1,028,117 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (11,000)  (10,500)  (10,500)  (10,800)  (11,100)
Loans, net $1,128,351  $1,089,592  $1,004,677  $975,558  $1,017,017 
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $1,138,768  $1,097,920  $1,010,192  $951,163  $905,534 
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $688,745  $687,233  $591,399  $581,984  $546,836 
           
  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Commercial, net of PPP loans $3,281   3.58%   $34,117   56.21%
PPP loans  (1,589) (73.16)%    (122,000) (99.52)%
Commercial real estate  41,457   6.31%    156,847   28.97%
Total commercial loans  43,149   5.75%    68,964   9.52%
Residential mortgage  (859) (0.29)%    39,607   15.33%
Home equity  (1,611) (3.82)%    404   1.00%
Total residential real estate loans  (2,470) (0.72)%    40,011   13.40%
Consumer  (1,420) (16.60)%    2,259   46.34%
Gross loans  39,259   3.57%    111,234   10.82%
Allowance for loan losses  (500)  4.76%    100  (0.90)%
Loans, net $38,759   3.56%   $111,334   10.95%
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $40,848   3.72%   $233,234   25.76%
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $1,512   0.22%   $141,909   25.95%
           

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial $94,899 $93,207 $79,252 $100,424 $183,203
Commercial real estate  698,275  656,818  609,382  564,781  532,294
Residential mortgage  296,883  297,626  272,463  264,448  257,543
Home equity  40,568  42,138  41,840  41,708  40,141
Consumer  7,134  8,554  4,146  4,596  4,875
Subtotal  1,137,759  1,098,343  1,007,083  975,957  1,018,056
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial  494  494  41  646  73
Commercial real estate      6,976  8,817  9,134
Residential mortgage  1,057  1,173  1,015  875  790
Home equity  41  82  62  63  64
Consumer          
Subtotal  1,592  1,749  8,094  10,401  10,061
Gross Loans $1,139,351 $1,100,092 $1,015,177 $986,358 $1,028,117
           

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial $837 $743 $613 $585 $626
Commercial real estate  6,716  6,350  6,104  6,264  6,026
Residential mortgage  3,007  2,940  3,066  2,814  3,280
Home equity  364  379  410  440  453
Consumer  63  77  53  85  92
Unallocated          
Subtotal  10,987  10,489  10,246  10,188  10,477
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial and industrial        42  
Commercial real estate      250  566  619
Residential mortgage  13  11  4  4  4
Home equity          
Consumer          
Unallocated          
Subtotal  13  11  254  612  623
Allowance for loan losses $11,000 $10,500 $10,500 $10,800 $11,100
           


Commercial and industrial $837 $743 $613 $627 $626
Commercial real estate  6,716  6,350  6,354  6,830  6,645
Residential mortgage  3,020  2,951  3,070  2,818  3,284
Home equity  364  379  410  440  453
Consumer  63  77  53  85  92
Unallocated          
Allowance for loan losses $11,000 $10,500 $10,500 $10,800 $11,100
           

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Accruing interest          
Current $1,132,961 $1,094,141 $1,004,220 $976,852 $1,018,343
Past due 30-89 days  4,099  3,971  2,596  923  1,636
Past due 90 days or more  284  276  364  36  120
Total accruing interest  1,137,344  1,098,388  1,007,180  977,811  1,020,099
Nonaccrual  2,007  1,704  7,997  8,547  8,018
Total loans $1,139,351 $1,100,092 $1,015,177 $986,358 $1,028,117
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $6,390 $5,951 $10,957 $9,506 $9,774
           

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Nonaccrual loans $2,007 $1,704 $7,997 $8,547 $8,018
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  284  276  364  36  120
Total nonperforming loans  2,291  1,980  8,361  8,583  8,138
Other real estate owned  383  383      
Total nonperforming assets $2,674 $2,363 $8,361 $8,583 $8,138
           

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.20% 0.18% 0.82% 0.87% 0.79%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19% 0.17% 0.63% 0.66% 0.62%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97% 0.95% 1.03% 1.09% 1.08%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.97% 0.96% 1.04% 1.14% 1.23%

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $76 $101 $196 $388 $580

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Commercial and industrial $264 $192 $217 $168 $206
Commercial real estate  756  715  791  761  727
Total commercial loans  618  533  608  498  444
Residential mortgage  205  188  203  199  183
Home equity  50  38  47  47  46
Total residential real estate loans  139  126  141  138  131
Consumer  14  15  25  24  22
Gross loans $271 $235 $287 $262 $249
           

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant resources to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.

The Corporation also provided a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.

The tables below summarize total PPP fee income for the periods ended:

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
PPP fees recognized $24 $56 $376 $999 $1,777
PPP referral fee income      6  74  351
Total PPP fees recognized $24 $56 $382 $1,073 $2,128
           


  Year to Date March 31 Variance 
   2022  2021 Amount % 
PPP fees recognized $24 $1,777 $(1,753) (98.65)%
PPP referral fee income    351  (351) (100.00)%
Total PPP fees recognized $24 $2,128 $(2,104) (98.87)%
          

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Premises and equipment, net $16,696 $16,957 $16,330 $16,231 $15,969
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,337  3,708  3,488  3,488  3,488
Corporate owned life insurance  26,136  25,970  25,803  25,638  10,354
Mortgage servicing rights  8,155  7,836  6,454  6,523  5,404
Accrued interest receivable  2,784  2,817  2,776  3,040  4,032
Goodwill  8,853  8,853  3,219  3,219  3,219
Other assets          
Core deposit intangibles  1,158  1,266  338  406  474
Right-of-use assets  1,110  1,150  1,241  1,364  1,139
Other real estate owned  383  383      
Derivatives  164  156  320  601  1,009
Other  2,175  3,942  3,615  3,327  3,499
Total  4,990  6,897  5,514  5,698  6,121
All other assets $70,951 $73,038 $63,584 $63,837 $48,587
           


  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Premises and equipment, net $(261) (1.54)%   $727  4.55%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  (371) (10.01)%    (151) (4.33)%
Corporate owned life insurance  166  0.64%    15,782  152.42%
Mortgage servicing rights  319  4.07%    2,751  50.91%
Accrued interest receivable  (33) (1.17)%    (1,248) (30.95)%
Goodwill    %    5,634  175.02%
Other assets          
Core deposit intangibles  (108) (8.53)%    684  144.30%
Right-of-use assets  (40) (3.48)%    (29) (2.55)%
Other real estate owned    %    383  N/M
Derivatives  8  5.13%    (845) (83.75)%
Other  (1,767) (44.82)%    (1,324) (37.84)%
Total  (1,907) (27.65)%    (1,131) (18.48)%
All other assets $(2,087) (2.86)%   $22,364  46.03%
           

Federal Home Loan Bank stock is a capital stock requirement based on total assets of the Corporation. The FHLB recalculates the minimum stock requirement on an annual basis. The FHLB capital plan establishes an automatic repurchase of excess stock in cases where FHLB reaches a month-end regulatory capital ratio of 6%, in which case the FHLB would automatically repurchase sufficient excess stock to reduce the regulatory capital ratio to less than or equal to 5.75%.

Corporate owned life insurance represents the cash surrender value of life insurance policies owned by the Corporation on the lives of key members of management. The increase in Corporate owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2021 was due to the purchase of $15,000 in additional policies.

Goodwill represents the premium paid over the fair market value for a company the Corporation purchases in merger and acquisition activity. The acquisition of FSB in the fourth quarter of 2021 generated an additional $5,634 of goodwill.

The increase in core deposit intangibles in the fourth quarter of 2021 relates to the acquisition of FSB. As a part of the transaction, a core deposit intangible of $995 was recorded by the Corporation. Core deposit intangibles are being amortized using the sum-of-the-years digits method.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Noninterest bearing demand $480,230  $459,254  $442,358 $435,588  $422,013 
Interest bearing          
Savings  377,170   360,204   320,724  305,409   309,454 
Money market demand  135,051   125,391   119,719  113,088   109,101 
NOW  126,461   141,480   115,114  102,046   103,342 
Time deposits  133,980   141,969   146,376  170,365   178,598 
Total deposits $1,252,892  $1,228,298  $1,144,291 $1,126,496  $1,122,508 
           
  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Noninterest bearing demand $20,976   4.57%   $58,217   13.80%
Interest bearing          
Savings  16,966   4.71%    67,716   21.88%
Money market demand  9,660   7.70%    25,950   23.79%
NOW  (15,019) (10.62)%    23,119   22.37%
Time deposits  (7,989) (5.63)%    (44,618) (24.98)%
Total deposits $24,594   2.00%   $130,384   11.62%
           

Cash and cash equivalents

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $23,715  $28,475  $25,693 $22,454  $25,698
Interest bearing  56,418   54,971   87,168  110,222   95,779
Total $80,133  $83,446  $112,861 $132,676  $121,477
           
  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $(4,760) (16.72)%   $(1,983) (7.72)%
Interest bearing  1,447   2.63%    (39,361) (41.10)%
Total $(3,313) (3.97)%   $(41,344) (34.03)%
           

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Cash and cash equivalents $80,133 $83,446 $112,861 $132,676 $121,477
Fair value of unpledged investment securities  132,364  143,431  127,913  118,019  76,384
FHLB borrowing availability  140,000  140,000  140,000  140,000  140,000
Federal funds purchased lines of credit  21,500  21,500  21,500  21,500  21,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window  10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000
Parent company line of credit  5,000  7,000  7,000  7,500  8,000
PPPLF  583  2,172  4,985  35,195  122,583
Total liquidity sources $389,580 $407,549 $424,259 $464,890 $499,944
           

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

  3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $35,000 $35,000 $35,000 $35,000 $35,000
Subordinated debentures  14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000
Other borrowings  3,000  1,000  1,000  500  
Total borrowed funds $52,000 $50,000 $50,000 $49,500 $49,000
           


  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ %   $ %
Subordinated debentures   %     %
Other borrowings  2,000 200.00%    3,000 N/M
Total borrowed funds $2,000 4.00%   $3,000 6.12%
           

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

  3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $35,000 $35,000 $35,000 $35,000 $35,000
Subordinated debentures  14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000
Other borrowings  3,000  1,000  1,000  500  
Brokered time deposits  20,000  20,000  20,000  20,000  20,234
Internet time deposits  1,743  1,743  2,739  2,739  2,739
Total wholesale funds $73,743 $71,743 $72,739 $72,239 $71,973
           


  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ %      %
Subordinated debentures   %      %
Other borrowings  2,000 200.00%    3,000  N/M
Brokered time deposits   %    (234) (1.16)%
Internet time deposits   %    (996) (36.36)%
Total wholesale funds $2,000 2.79%   $1,770  2.46%
           

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).

Total shareholders' equity

The following tables outline the composition and changes in shareholders equity as of:

  3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized $74,132  $75,366  $77,418 $79,215 $80,150
Retained earnings  52,393   49,714   46,735  43,250  38,898
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (5,179)  (625)  656  521  312
Total shareholders' equity $121,346  $124,455  $124,809 $122,986 $119,360
           


  3/31/2022 vs 12/31/2021   3/31/2022 vs 3/31/2021
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized $(1,234) (1.64)%   $(6,018) (7.51)%
Retained earnings  2,679  5.39%    13,495  34.69%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (4,554) 728.64%    (5,491) (1759.94)%
Total shareholders' equity $(3,109) (2.50)%   $1,986  1.66%
           

In November 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved an amendment to the Corporation's common stock repurchase program, initially authorized in April 2020 to repurchase up to $5,000 of the Corporation's common stock. The amendment allows the Corporation to repurchase up to $10,000 in aggregate of the currently outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. As of March 31, 2022, the Corporation has $2,328 of common stock available to repurchase. The following tables outline the number of shares, dollar amount and weighted average share price associated with the Corporation's common stock repurchase plan for the following periods:

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021
Number of Shares Repurchased  51,461  78,285  73,714  40,383  37,315
Dollar Amount of Shares Repurchased $1,501 $2,193 $1,929 $1,059 $880
Weighted Average Share Price $29.17 $28.01 $26.17 $26.22 $23.58


  Year to Date March 31
   2022  2021
Number of Shares Repurchased  51,461  37,315
Dollar Amount of Shares Repurchased $1,501 $880
Weighted Average Share Price $29.17 $23.58
     

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at March 31, 2017 and all dividends were reinvested.

The graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c931272f-3ac8-45b5-99d3-879df2a49120

Date FETM ABAQ Index
3/31/2017 100.00 100.00
3/31/2018 110.89 105.93
3/31/2019 118.61 93.15
3/31/2020 90.28 66.36
3/31/2021 135.28 112.85
3/31/2022 162.67 113.97

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers AssociationHFS: Held-for-sale
AFS: Available-for-saleHTM: Held-to-maturity
ALLL: Allowance for loan and lease lossesIRA: Individual retirement account
AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive incomeITM: Interactive teller machine
ASC: Accounting Standards CodificationMSR: Mortgage servicing rights
ASU: Accounting Standards UpdateN/M: Not meaningful
ATM: Automated teller machineNASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations
CARES Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ActNOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal
CET1: Common equity tier 1NSF: Non-sufficient funds
COVID-19: Coronavirus Disease 2019OREO: Other real estate owned
FASB: Financial Accounting Standards BoardPPP: Paycheck Protection Program
FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance CorporationPPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
FHLB: Federal Home Loan BankQTD: Quarter-to-date
FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage CorporationSAB: Staff Accounting Bulletin
FRB: Federal Reserve BankSBA: U.S. Small Business Administration
FSB: Farmers State Bank of MunithUSDA: United States Department of Agriculture
FTE: Fully taxable equivalentYTD: Year-to-date
GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles 

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 19 full-service branches in Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:Ronald L. Justice Aaron D. Wirsing
 President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
 Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc.
 810.714.3902 810.714.3925
 ron.justice@thestatebank.com aaron.wirsing@thestatebank.com



