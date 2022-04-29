Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on April 29, 2022. A total of 78,771,539 common shares representing 77.26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.



At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The seven candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES

IN FAVOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Danièle Bergeron 76,469,494 98.28% 1,339,798 1.72% Jean Gattuso 77,655,859 99.80% 153,433 0.20% J. Michael Horgan 77,662,948 99.81% 146,344 0.19% Robert B. Johnston 76,132,686 97.85% 1,676,606 2.15% Denis Mathieu 67,954,373 87.33% 9,854,919 12.67% François R. Roy 77,588,859 99.72% 220,433 0.28% Warren J. White 77,661,859 99.81% 147,433 0.19%

Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 99.97%.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

