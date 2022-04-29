Emclaire Financial Corp Reports Record First Quarter Earnings

EMLENTON, Pa., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF), the parent holding company of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, reported consolidated net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $262,000, or 12.1%, from $2.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, reported for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 resulted primarily from an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest income and increases in noninterest expense and the provision for income taxes.



William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted, "We are extremely pleased to announce strong earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Corporation continues to achieve solid returns and maintain sound credit quality while managing staffing shortages and industry-wide market interest rate challenges. We are excited to have announced an agreement to merge with Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) and are working diligently towards closing later this year. This partnership leverages our solid performance and will provide value to our shareholders, expanded product offerings for our customers and continued support for the communities that we serve."

OPERATING RESULTS OVERVIEW

Net income available to common stockholders increased $262,000, or 12.1%, to $2.4 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share for same period in 2021. The increase resulted from an $88,000 increase in net interest income and a $355,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $45,000 decrease in noninterest income and increases in noninterest expense and the provision for income taxes of $59,000 and $77,000, respectively.

Net interest income increased $88,000, or 1.2%, to $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $7.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income resulted from a decrease in interest expense of $519,000, or 35.9%, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $431,000, or 4.7%. The Corporation's cost of funds decreased 24 basis points to 0.40% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.64% for the same period in 2021, resulting in a $488,000 decrease in interest expense. Additionally, a decrease in average borrowed funds to $27.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $32.1 million for the same period in 2021 caused a $40,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income resulted from a 34 basis point decrease in the yield on loans to 3.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.21% for 2021, causing a $663,000 decrease in interest income. During the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation recognized $713,000 of interest income related to PPP loans, compared to $22,000 for the same period in 2022. Excluding PPP loans balances and the related interest income, the Corporation would have experienced a yield on loans of 3.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.99% for the same period in 2021. Partially offsetting the decrease in interest income due to loan rates, average securities balances increased $62.5 million to $180.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $118.0 million for the same period in 2021, causing a $358,000 increase in interest income. This was partially offset by a 22 basis point decrease in the yield on securities to 2.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 2.51% for the same period in 2021, causing a $70,000 decrease in interest income.

The provision for loan losses decreased $355,000 to a recovery of $80,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from a $275,000 expense for the same period in 2021. The recovery of provision for loan losses recorded during the first quarter of 2022 was due to a decrease in the amount of specific reserve required on impaired loans and a decrease in the qualitative factor related to the pandemic which was added to the allowance calculation during 2020.

Noninterest income decreased $45,000, or 4.3%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2021, due to a $105,000 decrease in gains on the sale of loans, partially offset by a $75,000 increase in fees and service charges. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation sold $3.2 million of residential mortgage loans and realized a gain of $102,000, compared to the sale of $1.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 with a realized loss of $3,000. The increase in fees and service charges resulted from an increase in overdraft charges.

Noninterest expense increased $59,000, or 1.0%, to $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to a $212,000 increase in professional fees, partially offset by a $130,000 decrease in compensation and benefits expense. The increase in professional fees resulted from acquisition related financial advisor and legal costs. The decrease in compensation and benefits expense was primarily related to a decrease in commissions paid to mortgage loan originators.

The provision for income taxes increased $77,000, or 17.5%, to $518,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $441,000 for the same period in 2021 as a result of the increase in net income before provision for income taxes.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET & ASSET QUALITY OVERVIEW

Total assets remained nearly unchanged at $1.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Net loans receivable increased $14.9 million, or 1.9%, to $794.9 million at March 31, 2022 from $780.0 million at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter, the Corporation's loan production totaled $47.0 million in commitments and resulted in new outstanding balances of $38.3 million at March 31, 2022. Nearly half of this loan production was concentrated in commercial real estate. Securities decreased $20.1 million, or 10.8%, to $166.2 million at March 31 2022 from $186.3 million at December 31, 2021 due to a $15.2 million decrease in the market value of securities following an increase in market interest rates. Liabilities increased $8.4 million to $970.9 million at March 31, 2022 from $962.5 million at December 31, 2021 due to a $17.5 million increase in customer deposits, partially offset by a $4.0 million reduction in borrowed funds.

Nonperforming assets increased $970,000 to $4.3 million, or 0.41% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2021, due primarily to a $1.8 million commercial real estate loan on a hotel property being placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Classified and criticized assets decreased $962,000 to $37.3 million or 3.5% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $38.2 million or 3.6% of total assets at December 31, 2021. This decrease was due primarily to principal reductions resulting from normal repayment activity. Classified and criticized assets remain elevated largely due to the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality loan portfolio. At March 31, 2022, the Corporation's hotel loan portfolio totaled $31.6 million, of which $29.6 million was rated classified or criticized.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global and local economies and some customers' ability to continue making timely loan payments. The Corporation addressed the challenges of those facing hardship due to the pandemic by granting payment deferrals on 402 loans, which totaled $108.1 million. At March 31, 2022, only one $3.9 million loan collateralized by an operating hotel remained on deferral, although $29.6 million of the Corporation's hotel loan portfolio was rated classified or criticized. The Corporation continues to carefully monitor the loan portfolio and is well-positioned to weather a potential weakening of asset quality that may occur related to current circumstances.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $10.3 million, or 10.6%, to $86.7 million at March 31, 2022 from $97.0 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to a $12.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income as unrealized losses in the Corporation's securities portfolio were impacted due to the recent rise in market interest rates. Partially offsetting this reduction, retained earnings increased $1.6 million as a result of $2.4 million of net income available to common stockholders, less $848,000 of common dividends paid. The Corporation remains well capitalized and is well positioned for continued growth.

EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS DATA: Three month period ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest income $ 8,667 $ 9,098 Interest expense 927 1,446 Net interest income 7,740 7,652 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (80 ) 275 Noninterest income 1,007 1,052 Noninterest expense 5,873 5,814 Income before provision for income taxes 2,954 2,615 Provision for income taxes 518 441 Net income available to common stockholders $ 2,436 $ 2,174 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.79 Dividends per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Return on average assets (1) 0.93 % 0.86 % Return on average equity (1) 10.46 % 9.63 % Return on average common equity (1) 10.95 % 10.09 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.56 % 3.85 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.52 % 0.81 % Cost of funds 0.40 % 0.64 % Net interest margin 3.18 % 3.24 % Efficiency ratio 66.33 % 66.13 %

(1) Returns are annualized for the periods reported.