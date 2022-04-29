Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

HANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2021

Total computing power sold in fiscal year 2021 was 1.50 million Thash/s, representing a year-over-year increase of 200% from 0.50 million Thash/s in fiscal year 2020.

Total net revenues in fiscal year 2021 were US$51.45 million representing an 170.73% year-over-year increase from US$19.00 million in fiscal year 2020.

Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 was US$29.22 million compared to the gross loss of US$2.90 million in fiscal year 2020.

Net income in fiscal year 2021 was US$2.77 million compared to net loss of US$32.11 million in fiscal year 2020.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “2021 was a challenging year for us due to raw material supplies shortages as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The achievement of sales growth is contributed to the efforts of our professional research and development team, who optimized the hardware structure of our products and designed a new framework with limited resources. 2021 was also an exciting year for us as we made considerable progress in connecting with the upstream and downstream markets of blockchain financial services. For example, we have completed initial preparations for our global business development, including but not limited to setting up a legal structure, building a professional team, initiating product development, and obtaining or seeking to obtain licenses or authorizations in the countries and regions into which we are expanding. Moreover, we officially launched Ebonex, our self-developed digital assets trading platform, which is designed to provide secure, fast, efficient, and stable trading services in multiple currencies and modes to a global audience. Our goal is for Ebonex to become one of the premier markets in the cryptocurrency space and become a trusted platform for its users.”

Mr. Hu continued, “We made outstanding achievements in 2021. We recruited many talents from various professional fields to join us and expand our teams, which allowed us to develop and increase the scale of our business efficiently. Despite the market turmoil across the world, investors have shown their interest in the cryptocurrency industry, and we remain confident in our business and the blockchain industry. Our objective is to drive our products and services further into the entire market ecosystem to help propel this industry forward.”

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

Total net revenues in fiscal year 2021 were US$51.45 million representing an 170.73% year-over-year increase from US$19.00 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in total net revenues was primarily due to, among others, the continued fluctuation of the Bitcoin price in the high range in 2021, which has driven the enthusiasm and attention of investors. However, our chip suppliers have reduced their production capacity due to the impact of COVID-19, resulting in our inability to produce at full capacity, insufficient inventory and inability to meet the market demand. With limited raw materials, we optimized the hardware structure, used a new framework and launched new models, which accelerated the sales growth.

Cost of revenues in fiscal year 2021 was US$22.23 million representing an 1.47% year-over-year increase from US$21.90 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in cost of revenues was primarily because we have been able to utilize some of the slow-moving inventories impaired in previous years to manufacture products sold in 2021 as a result of our hardware optimization.

Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 was US$29.22 million compared to the gross loss of US$2.90 million in fiscal year 2020.

Total operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 were US$27.19 million compared to US$23.75 million in fiscal year 2020.

Selling expenses in fiscal year 2021 were US$1.42 million compared to US$0.93 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in selling expenses was in line with the increase in the Company’s sales.

in fiscal year 2021 were US$1.42 million compared to US$0.93 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in selling expenses was in line with the increase in the Company’s sales. General and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2021 were US$25.77 million compared to US$22.82 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increase in overseas expansion.

Income from operations in fiscal year 2021 was US$2.03 million compared to loss from operations of US$26.65 million in fiscal year 2020.

Interest income in fiscal year 2021 was US$1.78 million compared to US$0.82 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in interest income was primarily due to the interest income from our investments in time deposit and financing products in 2021.

Government grants in fiscal year 2021 were US$0.44 million compared to US$4.01 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year decrease in government grants was primarily due to the decrease of non-recurring rebates from local government.

Net income in fiscal year 2021 was US$2.77 million compared to net loss of US$32.11 million in fiscal year 2020.

Net income attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in fiscal year 2021 was US$4.43 million compared to net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. of US$30.68 million in fiscal year 2020.

Basic and diluted net income per shares in fiscal year 2021 was US$0.02 compared to basic and diluted net loss per shares of US$0.25 in fiscal year 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents were US$239.87 million as of December 31, 2021, compared with US$13.67 million as of December 31, 2020.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a global bitcoin mining machine producer with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed and registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company intends to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “potential,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “continue,” “likely to” and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company’s current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current market and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Email: ir@ebang.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Tel: (917) 609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com







EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 239,872,316 $ 13,669,439 Restricted cash, current 171,156 406,857 Short-term investments 35,443,246 40,835,000 Accounts receivable, net 9,872,746 7,205,113 Notes receivable - 765,967 Advances to suppliers 1,057,096 221,186 Inventories, net 7,137,538 3,845,091 Prepayments 283,776 522,808 Other current assets, net 4,994,271 1,128,599 Total current assets 298,832,145 68,600,060 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 33,329,610 29,123,243 Intangible assets, net 22,512,208 23,077,435 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,132,247 898,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties 1,136,775 17,701 Restricted cash, non-current 883,130 47,455 VAT recoverable 26,332,231 21,897,063 Other assets 705,825 538,934 Total non-current assets 87,032,026 75,600,166 Total assets $ 385,864,171 $ 144,200,226 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,387,836 $ 2,762,187 Notes payable - 1,087,673 Accrued liabilities and other payables 8,962,716 21,921,614 Loan due within one year - 765,967 Operating lease liabilities, current 851,936 659,807 Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current 595,424 17,701 Income taxes payable 13,272 556,137 Due to related party - 5,652,833 Advances from customers 894,174 832,842 Total current liabilities 14,705,358 34,256,761 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current 288,563 - Deferred tax liabilities 178,582 872 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,712,303 118,827 Total non-current liabilities 2,179,448 119,699 Total liabilities 16,884,806 34,376,460 Equity: Class A ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 333,374,217 shares authorized, 139,209,554 and 89,009,554 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 17,848 11,411 Class B ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 46,625,783 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 5,978 5,978 Additional paid-in capital 393,717,189 138,288,921 Statutory reserves 11,079,649 11,049,847 Accumulated deficit (34,180,280 ) (38,581,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,897,005 ) (7,648,332 ) Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity 363,743,379 103,126,406 Non-controlling interest 5,235,986 6,697,360 Total equity 368,979,365 109,823,766 Total liabilities and equity $ 385,864,171 $ 144,200,226



