Ebang International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021

HANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Operational and Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2021
Total computing power sold in fiscal year 2021 was 1.50 million Thash/s, representing a year-over-year increase of 200% from 0.50 million Thash/s in fiscal year 2020.
Total net revenues in fiscal year 2021 were US$51.45 million representing an 170.73% year-over-year increase from US$19.00 million in fiscal year 2020.
Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 was US$29.22 million compared to the gross loss of US$2.90 million in fiscal year 2020.
Net income in fiscal year 2021 was US$2.77 million compared to net loss of US$32.11 million in fiscal year 2020.
Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “2021 was a challenging year for us due to raw material supplies shortages as a result of supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The achievement of sales growth is contributed to the efforts of our professional research and development team, who optimized the hardware structure of our products and designed a new framework with limited resources. 2021 was also an exciting year for us as we made considerable progress in connecting with the upstream and downstream markets of blockchain financial services. For example, we have completed initial preparations for our global business development, including but not limited to setting up a legal structure, building a professional team, initiating product development, and obtaining or seeking to obtain licenses or authorizations in the countries and regions into which we are expanding. Moreover, we officially launched Ebonex, our self-developed digital assets trading platform, which is designed to provide secure, fast, efficient, and stable trading services in multiple currencies and modes to a global audience. Our goal is for Ebonex to become one of the premier markets in the cryptocurrency space and become a trusted platform for its users.”
Mr. Hu continued, “We made outstanding achievements in 2021. We recruited many talents from various professional fields to join us and expand our teams, which allowed us to develop and increase the scale of our business efficiently. Despite the market turmoil across the world, investors have shown their interest in the cryptocurrency industry, and we remain confident in our business and the blockchain industry. Our objective is to drive our products and services further into the entire market ecosystem to help propel this industry forward.”
Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021
Total net revenues in fiscal year 2021 were US$51.45 million representing an 170.73% year-over-year increase from US$19.00 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in total net revenues was primarily due to, among others, the continued fluctuation of the Bitcoin price in the high range in 2021, which has driven the enthusiasm and attention of investors. However, our chip suppliers have reduced their production capacity due to the impact of COVID-19, resulting in our inability to produce at full capacity, insufficient inventory and inability to meet the market demand. With limited raw materials, we optimized the hardware structure, used a new framework and launched new models, which accelerated the sales growth.
Cost of revenues in fiscal year 2021 was US$22.23 million representing an 1.47% year-over-year increase from US$21.90 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in cost of revenues was primarily because we have been able to utilize some of the slow-moving inventories impaired in previous years to manufacture products sold in 2021 as a result of our hardware optimization.
Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 was US$29.22 million compared to the gross loss of US$2.90 million in fiscal year 2020.
Total operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 were US$27.19 million compared to US$23.75 million in fiscal year 2020.
- Selling expenses in fiscal year 2021 were US$1.42 million compared to US$0.93 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in selling expenses was in line with the increase in the Company’s sales.
- General and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2021 were US$25.77 million compared to US$22.82 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increase in overseas expansion.
Income from operations in fiscal year 2021 was US$2.03 million compared to loss from operations of US$26.65 million in fiscal year 2020.
Interest income in fiscal year 2021 was US$1.78 million compared to US$0.82 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase in interest income was primarily due to the interest income from our investments in time deposit and financing products in 2021.
Government grants in fiscal year 2021 were US$0.44 million compared to US$4.01 million in fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year decrease in government grants was primarily due to the decrease of non-recurring rebates from local government.
Net income in fiscal year 2021 was US$2.77 million compared to net loss of US$32.11 million in fiscal year 2020.
Net income attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in fiscal year 2021 was US$4.43 million compared to net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. of US$30.68 million in fiscal year 2020.
Basic and diluted net income per shares in fiscal year 2021 was US$0.02 compared to basic and diluted net loss per shares of US$0.25 in fiscal year 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents were US$239.87 million as of December 31, 2021, compared with US$13.67 million as of December 31, 2020.
About Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a global bitcoin mining machine producer with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed and registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company intends to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.
EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Stated in US dollars)
|December 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|239,872,316
|$
|13,669,439
|Restricted cash, current
|171,156
|406,857
|Short-term investments
|35,443,246
|40,835,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|9,872,746
|7,205,113
|Notes receivable
|-
|765,967
|Advances to suppliers
|1,057,096
|221,186
|Inventories, net
|7,137,538
|3,845,091
|Prepayments
|283,776
|522,808
|Other current assets, net
|4,994,271
|1,128,599
|Total current assets
|298,832,145
|68,600,060
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|33,329,610
|29,123,243
|Intangible assets, net
|22,512,208
|23,077,435
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,132,247
|898,335
|Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties
|1,136,775
|17,701
|Restricted cash, non-current
|883,130
|47,455
|VAT recoverable
|26,332,231
|21,897,063
|Other assets
|705,825
|538,934
|Total non-current assets
|87,032,026
|75,600,166
|Total assets
|$
|385,864,171
|$
|144,200,226
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,387,836
|$
|2,762,187
|Notes payable
|-
|1,087,673
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|8,962,716
|21,921,614
|Loan due within one year
|-
|765,967
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|851,936
|659,807
|Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current
|595,424
|17,701
|Income taxes payable
|13,272
|556,137
|Due to related party
|-
|5,652,833
|Advances from customers
|894,174
|832,842
|Total current liabilities
|14,705,358
|34,256,761
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities – related party, non-current
|288,563
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|178,582
|872
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|1,712,303
|118,827
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,179,448
|119,699
|Total liabilities
|16,884,806
|34,376,460
|Equity:
|Class A ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 333,374,217 shares authorized, 139,209,554 and 89,009,554 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
|17,848
|11,411
|Class B ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 46,625,783 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
|5,978
|5,978
|Additional paid-in capital
|393,717,189
|138,288,921
|Statutory reserves
|11,079,649
|11,049,847
|Accumulated deficit
|(34,180,280
|)
|(38,581,419
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,897,005
|)
|(7,648,332
|)
|Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity
|363,743,379
|103,126,406
|Non-controlling interest
|5,235,986
|6,697,360
|Total equity
|368,979,365
|109,823,766
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|385,864,171
|$
|144,200,226
|EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Stated in US dollars)
|For the year ended
December 31,
2021
|For the year ended
December 31,
2020
|For the year ended
December 31,
2019
|Product revenue
|$
|48,323,022
|$
|9,677,278
|$
|93,255,813
|Service revenue
|3,127,225
|9,327,023
|15,804,253
|Total revenues
|51,450,247
|19,004,301
|109,060,066
|Cost of revenues
|22,227,055
|21,903,644
|139,623,799
|Gross profit (loss)
|29,223,192
|(2,899,343
|)
|(30,563,733
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expenses
|1,418,586
|925,373
|1,213,294
|General and administrative expenses
|25,774,237
|22,822,085
|18,870,794
|Total operating expenses
|27,192,823
|23,747,458
|20,084,088
|Income (loss) from operations
|2,030,369
|(26,646,801
|)
|(50,647,821
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest income
|1,779,672
|824,435
|217,200
|Interest expenses
|(4,383
|)
|(728,346
|)
|(2,041,491
|)
|Other income
|133,477
|81,733
|84,992
|Loss from investment
|(3,656,520
|)
|-
|-
|Exchange gain (loss)
|1,780,087
|(288,346
|)
|5,693,798
|Government grants
|434,604
|4,006,567
|6,298,893
|VAT refund
|-
|-
|9,138
|Other expenses
|(108,328
|)
|(108,624
|)
|(287,530
|)
|Total other income
|358,609
|3,787,419
|9,975,000
|Income (loss) before income taxes provision (benefit)
|2,388,978
|(22,859,382
|)
|(40,672,821
|)
|Income taxes provision (benefit)
|(378,843
|)
|9,251,542
|400,311
|Net income (loss)
|2,767,821
|(32,110,924
|)
|(41,073,132
|)
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(1,663,120
|)
|(1,435,504
|)
|1,330,237
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.
|$
|4,430,941
|$
|(30,675,420
|)
|$
|(42,403,369
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,767,821
|$
|(32,110,924
|)
|$
|(41,073,132
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|953,073
|1,960,109
|(1,188,488
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|3,720,894
|(30,150,815
|)
|(42,261,620
|)
|Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(1,461,374
|)
|(893,905
|)
|1,330,237
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.
|$
|5,182,268
|$
|(29,256,910
|)
|$
|(43,591,857
|)
|Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
|177,715,336
|121,941,226
|111,771,000
|Diluted
|177,865,730
|121,941,226
|111,771,000