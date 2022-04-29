Fragrance Du Bois Minuit Et Demi Shortlisted for Prestigious Fragrance Foundation Award

LONDON, England, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Du Bois Minuit et Demi - a much-loved collaboration with respected Fragrance Influencer Demi Rawling and crafted by Master Perfumer Stéphane Bengana - joins just a handful of nominees selected via a blind testing by a panel of experts from across the fragrance industry.

Launched in the UK in 2021, the fragrance was Fragrance du Bois' first foray into collaboration, combining Demi's particular fragrance aesthetic with the exacting standards of raw materials and craftsmanship that we are renowned for.

Speaking about the nomination, Commercial Director, Daniel Henry Wood said, "Fragrance Du Bois is delighted to be nominated in the coveted Perfume Extraordinaire category that underpins the true essence of a fragrance celebrating notes, ingredients and composition. To be nominated by our industry peers is very exciting and a true honour, and to win would be a prestigious acknowledgement of our successful collaboration with Demi."

--

Related Images











Image 1: Minuit et Demi





Fragrance Du Bois - Finalist in the Fragrance Foundation Awards 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment