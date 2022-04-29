IDEX Biometrics’ 2021 annual report on form 20-F has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC). The report is enclosed (link below).

The file is also available at the company’s web site www.idexbiometrics.com . All SEC filings by IDEX Biometris are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics





