IDEX Biometrics’ 2021 annual report on form 20-F has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC). The report is enclosed (link below).
The file is also available at the company’s web site www.idexbiometrics.com. All SEC filings by IDEX Biometris are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
