Apis Cor Announces New Board of Observers

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apis Cor , inventors of robotic 3D printing for perfectly accurate, automated building construction, today announced a newly created Board of Observers. The first two advising members are Jamie Poulos and Andre Vidrine who bring valuable experience and unique perspectives to all aspects of the 3D construction process.



“Apis Cor’s mission is much more than rethinking the construction process. We are reshaping the industry as a whole,” said Anna Cheniuntai, co-founder and CEO of Apis Cor. “Our Board of Observers have a broad range of expertise and experience in many areas that are relevant to our business, including planning and development, civil engineering, building permitting, customer acceptance, large-scale construction, and construction management.”

With over 25 years of experience in land development, Jamie Poulos will bring extensive knowledge of federal, state, regional, and local stormwater and land development regulations to his work on the Board. A partner at Poulos & Bennett in Orlando, Florida, Jamie is an expert in entitlements, civil engineering design, permitting, and construction management of master-planned developments across a variety of sectors.

Andre Vidrine’s 25-year real estate career has involved civil engineering design, large-scale developments and acquisitions with both private and public entities, and top-tier home building projects. He is the founder and managing partner of Integrative Development Group in Orlando, Florida, where he has worked extensively negotiating agreements of sale, completing financial analysis, performing competitive market analysis, and providing horizontal and vertical development oversight.

“We are honored to welcome Jamie and Andre as advisors,” continued Cheniuntai. “Without a doubt, they will provide thoughtful and critical guidance as Apis Cor works to drive growth, deliver value to our partners and customers, and lead the emerging 3D construction industry.”

About Apis Cor

Founded in 2016 by Nikita and Anna Cheniuntai, Apis Cor is an American technology corporation headquartered in Melbourne, Florida that develops advanced technologies and materials for construction 3D-printing. The company holds the Guinness Book World Record for the Largest 3D-Printed Building on Earth and is proud to be a resident of the Autodesk Technology Centers Outsight Network. A successful participant in NASA’s “3D Printed Habitat Challenge” - Apis Cor was awarded top honors in several categories. Apis Cor is backed by Alchemist Accelerator, the premier accelerator for Enterprise startups, and At One Ventures, a VC and private equity firm which supports deep tech ventures that are a net positive to nature and the planet. Learn more about 3D-printing construction technology at: www.Apis-Cor.com.

