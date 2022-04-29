Healthcare Providers able to offer 100% Approval Patient Finance Solutions with Healthcare Finance Direct

Bakersfield, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Finance Direct (HFD), the leading pay-over-time solutions provider for the elective healthcare industry, enables providers to offer a patient finance offering with a 100% patient approval rate. Over the past 13 years, HFD’s product has consistently allowed providers to shift their patient conversations from cost to affordability, which in turn helps to schedule more patient treatments, improving patient health outcomes and driving profitable practice growth. The 100% approval process is a sustainable, tried and tested financing solution that healthcare providers trust and recommend to their patients.

“Credit score alone is not the best indicator of a patient’s ability to pay for their treatments,” said Tyler Johnson, CEO of Healthcare Finance Direct. “Many patients with the greatest need for treatment have a challenged credit background. When providers market that they offer 100% approvals, patients walk in knowing they will have access to an affordable payment option.”

HFD provides dental, vision, audiology and non-invasive cosmetic practices across the United States with customized patient finance solutions. HFD works with providers to identify their financial objectives and then builds a solution tailored to those goals. Because HFD is not backed by a single bank, HFD develops creative solutions that can be optimized for patient approval rates, patient terms, provider terms or a combination thereof. HFD allows providers to offer 100% approvals with no partial approvals, an easy application workflow, easy APIs for partner integrations and white labeling customization.

“Our purpose is to help the underserved afford healthcare that improves their quality of life,” said Luke Johnson, CMO of Healthcare Finance Direct. “With 100% patient finance approvals, every patient has access to a pay-over-time option that helps them afford the treatment they need.”

ABOUT HEALTHCARE FINANCE DIRECT (HFD)

HFD is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later platform for elective healthcare procedures. HFD provides an end-to-end solution that empowers providers to approve 100% of their patients without sacrificing their margins or patient experience to traditional subprime lenders. With recourse and non-recourse options available, HFD is on a mission to disrupt the patient finance industry, so that every single patient has affordable finance options for their healthcare, regardless of their credit score.