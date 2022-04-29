JOYY Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2022, Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.joyy.com.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at joyy-ir@joyy.com.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact



JOYY Inc.

Jane Xie/Maggie Yan

Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, LLC.

Robin Yang

Email: joyy@icrinc.com