Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Investors

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). The investigation concerns whether Porch Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Porch Group is a vertical software platform for the home, providing software and services to home services companies.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Porch Group disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. On this news, Porch Group’s stock declined by $0.87 per share, or approximately 12%, from $7.28 per share to close at $6.41 per share on March 2, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Porch Group securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

