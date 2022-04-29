Microelectronics Market Size to Worth Around USD 455.67 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microelectronics market size was estimated at USD 318.15 billion in 2021. Microelectronics can be found in a wide number of industries. Microelectronic elements and components are found in a wide range of gadgets and equipment, including cellphones, laptop computers, and televisions. All of these equipment and gadgets are necessary for people to live a lavish lifestyle. As a result, this aspect is propelling the worldwide microelectronics market forward. Capacitors, transistors, inductors, and resistors, among other microelectronics parts and components, are employed in a variety of industries and sectors, including transportation, medical, construction, and industrial.



The demand for microelectronics in the global market is being driven by this aspect. Microelectronics, on the other hand, is susceptible to extreme humidity and heat, which is limiting the global microelectronics market's growth over the forecast period.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for microelectronics market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the microelectronics market in the North America region. Microelectronics are becoming more popular in North America as a result of increased research and development spending. Companies in the U.S. are actively investing in research and development. The expansion of the automobile industry is credited with driving the microelectronics market in North America. Over the forecast period, the spike in demand for advanced gadgets would also help the expansion of the worldwide microelectronics market.

Scope of the Report

Market Size in 2021 USD 318.15 Billion CAGR 4.1% from 2022 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 419.11 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the microelectronics market.The U.K hold the highest market share in the Europe microelectronics market. The European market features a large number of market participants. These big market competitors are known for providing a diverse product selection at affordable wholesale costs. Additionally, the people of Europe are rapidly adopting laptops and smartphones. Furthermore, increased disposable income will propel the global microelectronics market forward over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of various technologies

The manufacturers of microelectronics are adopting wide range of technologies manufacturing microelectronics. Those technologies are internet of things and artificial intelligence. These technologies help to add advance features in microelectronic devices and gadgets. These technologies had also increased the efficiency of microelectronic devices and components. In addition, all the components of microelectronics are being interconnected through these technologies. As a result, growing adoption of various technologies are driving the growth of global microelectronics market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Tariff disruption and trade restrictions

The growth and development of global microelectronics market is entirely dependent on developed and developing regions. The countries such as the U.S., the UK, and China has substantial impact on the growth of the global microelectronics market. The government rules and regulations of particular region and country significantly impact microelectronics market growth. The trade restrictions imposed by these nations is having the negative impact on microelectronics market. As a result, tariff disruption and trade restrictions are restricting the growth of microelectronics market.

Opportunities

Growing adoption of consumer electronics

The factors such as growing disposable income and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for consumer electronics. The consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators are adopted on a large scale. The integrated chips are used on a large scale in these consumer electronics. Many market players are manufacturing consumer electronics with microelectronics. Thus, growing adoption of consumer electronics is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global microelectronics market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Limitations with design of microelectronics

The market players operating in microelectronics market face huge challenge regarding designing and packaging ofmicroelectronic devices and gadgets. The manufacturers need to pack small and micro devices in a small package. Due to size limitations, manufacturers and market players are not able to pack microelectronic devices and gadgets effectively and efficiently. As a result, limitations with design of microelectronics are a major challenge for the microelectronics market growth.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type, transistors segment holds the largest market share in the global microelectronics market. The segment’s growth is being fueled by the increased need for internet of things. End user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and communication are making extensive use of internet of things devices to streamline their processes. The internet of things applications that are gaining traction include smart devices and smart houses. Thus, during the projected period, this factor is boosting the segment’s growth.





Recent Developments

Broadcom Inc. has announced the release of the BCM6710, a 3*3 Wi-Fi 6 chip built specifically for WLAN applications and set up boxes. This is highly designed semiconductor with RF power amplifiers that paves the way for high bandwidth, low latency applications like as 4K UHD video streaming and augmented reality.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced the Qualcomm QCS410 and Qualcomm QCS610 system on chips in July 2020. These processors are built for high end camera technology, with artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Transistors

Capacitors

Inductors

Resistors

Insulators





By Software & Algorithm

Behavioral

Proactive

By Product

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

Entertainment Control

HVAC Control

Other





By Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Construction

Automotive

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





