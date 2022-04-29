The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort Goes Carbon Neutral and Creates First-Ever On-Property Hawaiian Legacy Forest with Plans to Plant 100,000 Legacy Trees In partnership with Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative

KOHALA COAST, Hawaiʻi, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI) today launched its tree planting partnership, creating Hawaiʻi Island’s first carbon neutral resort, along with a new 100,000-tree Legacy Forest on-property at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. These trees will be planted over the following years and will significantly contribute to the restoration of some of Hawaii’s most important endemic species, preserving them long into the future.



Today’s inaugural planting of 150 Legacy Trees was completed by The Westin Hapuna staff in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. “Forests are the most effective and immediately scalable carbon capture systems on Earth. When we lose our native forests, we not only lose the ecological benefits they provide, but also the collective cultural heritage of our Islands. The simple act of planting trees will have a profound effect on reversing these losses, not only for this generation, but for all the generations that follow,” said Tom Cross, General Manager of The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.

The Legacy Trees planted in The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort Forest will not be harvested, and all of the trees will live out their natural lives in the forest. The carbon they sequester will also help the resort to remain carbon neutral. Legacy Trees can be planted to honor an individual, commemorate an event, or to memorialize a loved one. Legacy Tree sponsors will receive a Certificate of Planting with a personalized dedication and tracking data. Each Legacy Tree is equipped with an RFID (Radio Frequency IDentification) tag and can be viewed on HLRI’s TreeTracker at FindMy.LegacyTrees.org through drone imagery.

“The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort is offering their guests the unique opportunity to actively participate in the process of offsetting the carbon footprint of their stay by planting their very own Legacy Trees. The benefits go far beyond the physical act of planting a tree—individuals are empowered to act on their own, rather than wait for others to solve today’s problems,” said Craig Anderson, Vice President of Resort Operations.

Learn more about the Hapuna Beach Legacy Forest planting program at LegacyForest.org/Hapuna.

About HLRI: Through state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies, HLRI works with landowners and conservation partners to establish and preserve economically viable and sustainable endemic Hawaiian forests, protect endangered species, sequester carbon, and recharge watersheds. HLRI’s Legacy Trees are sponsored by businesses and individuals, with a portion of proceeds donated to other charities worldwide. For more, visit LegacyTrees.org

About The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort: Named after the waters of rejuvenation and life, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort is tucked in to an award-winning white sand Hāpuna Beach, recently named the #1 beach in America. With a focus on health and wellness, guests can enjoy some of the Island of Hawaii’s most memorable sunsets, delectable dining outlets with healthier alternatives, and relaxation at either the adult or family pool. For more information about The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, please visit www.westinhapuna.com, call 808.880.1111 or follow on Instagram at @westinhapuna.

MEDIA CONTACT Teddi Anderson, President, TLC PR Micah Akau, PR & Marketing Manager, Mauna Kea Resort (808) 882-5150 (808) 535-9099 teddi@tlcpr.com makau@maunakearesort.net

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53255a76-0420-40df-8963-7f83b0109eaf