INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors that Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in C3.ai, Inc. (AI), Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB, GRABW), and Volta Inc. (VLTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of C3.ai, Inc., Grab Holdings Limited, and Volta Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



C3.ai, Inc. (“C3.ai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI)

Class Period: December 9, 2020 to February 15, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s December 2020 Initial Public Offering were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading. The lawsuit further alleges that the Company and its officers failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai’s partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners.

Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAB, GRABW)

Class Period: August 2, 2021 to March 3, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants (the Company and certain executives) failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab Holdings’ driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab Holdings continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue.

Volta Inc. (“Volta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT)

Class Period: August 2, 2021 to March 28, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that: (1) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with its August 2021 business combination with a SPAC, thereby understating its net loss for third quarter 2021; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements, and the Company’s founders would imminently exit the Company.

