ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR. TSUN LAW TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS & PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, the Company has appointed Dr. Tsun Law to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Tsun Law MD, MBA is a practicing Orthopedic Physician in South Florida, USA specializing in hip and knee osteoarthritis who is actively engaged in clinical research with a special focus on robotic and sensor technologies, medical innovation, and healthcare investments. Dr. Law has been published in numerous highly regarded peer reviewed medical journals and his research has been accepted for presentation at both national and international orthopedic surgery conferences. Dr. Law is working collaboratively with world renowned colleagues and institutions to develop a new cutting edge Orthopedic Innovation Center focused on high quality surgical and medical orthopedic care and innovative treatments. Dr. Law has been inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta International Business Honor Society for exemplary academic performance during his Healthcare Management MBA studies at Davenport University. He was also recognized for his volunteer work helping victims of tornado disasters and providing medical care to the Native American Lakota tribe and was the recipient of a Platinum Level Award for his contributions.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,166,667 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate proceeds to the Company of up to $700,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share, at an exercise price of $0.72 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of Units under the Offering will be used to advance the Company’s exploration programs and for general corporate matters.

Further to the Company’s news release of April 8, 2022, Mr. Jay Jiang Yu, Chairman and President intends to subscribe for 333,334 Units under the Offering for gross proceeds to the Company of $200,000.

The Company may pay Finders Fees to applicable finders and the Offering may be closed in one or more tranches.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period commencing on the closing date of the Offering. The closing of the Offering is subject to, among other things, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds: (i) 100-per-cent stake in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project; and (ii) a 100-per-cent stake in 9 claims and an option to acquire a further 100-per-cent interest in 19 claims, covering a total 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property; and (iii) an option to acquire up to an 85-per-cent interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historical Tintina gold belt in Yukon Territory, Canada.

