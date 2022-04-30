Greenleaf Power Signs New Power Purchase Agreement With Imperial Irrigation District

MECCA, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenleaf Power, owner of Desert View Power in the eastern Coachella Valley region of Riverside County, CA, has completed negotiations with Imperial Irrigation District (IID) on a new power purchase agreement (PPA).



Greenleaf CEO Greg Cook announced the execution of a new contract with IID to deliver up to 45 megawatts of power from Desert View Power, a woody biomass electrical generation facility located on the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians Reservation near Mecca, California. IID Board Members, on March 5, 2022, directed IID staff to enter into a PPA with Greenleaf.

“We have finalized negotiations between Greenleaf and IID. This five-year agreement lets us continue to provide green, local and reliable power to the more than 150,000 residents and businesses in the Imperial Valley,” said Greg Cook. “We appreciate the commitment of our 28 employees at the Desert View Power facility, as well as the cooperative relationship with our fuel suppliers throughout the Coachella Valley and Southern California, which helps us keep the lights on in Imperial County.”

Mitchell Martin, Director of Operations & Engineering at Greenleaf Power, stated: “DVP has been a proud partner with IID for almost 20 years and we look forward to continuing this relationship through the latest PPA.”

In addition to announcing the signing of the five-year PPA, Greenleaf also announced it has commissioned an interconnection study at the DVP site in Mecca to explore the potential for adding a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the site.

About Greenleaf Power

Greenleaf Power LLC, headquartered in Sacramento, California, is a leading provider of renewable energy in North America that owns and operates 135 MW of dependable generation, fueled by sustainable biomass material. Greenleaf was formed as a portfolio company of Denham Capital in October 2010 to acquire and operate baseload biomass power plants and improve those plants’ performance through implementation of fuel-supply risk mitigation, contract management, cost discipline, leveraging operating synergies, and applying best-in-class management and operations practices to extend the economic lives of the plants. Greenleaf is also developing battery energy storage systems (BESS) and is exploring sites throughout the United States to implement this technology. Greenleaf directly employs more than 130 people and creates nearly 500 local dedicated jobs collecting, processing, and delivering fuel and consumables to its generating plants.