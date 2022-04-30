xWEOWNS to Launch as the First Decentralized Treasury Reserve Crypto Exchange on 6th May 2022.

DELAWARE CITY, Del., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a world where crypto traders can use any currency at any time on every blockchain without worrying about fluctuations in value or fees. With a unique auto-deduction charge fee of 10-40% for sellers to control them from dumping tokens, the fee system will be used for treasury reserves as a means of controlling traders, preventing them from dumping their assets in an effort to cause instability in the market and to trade in peace knowing the funds are safe and secure on the xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve Decentralized Platform.

Offering one of the most innovative solutions for liquidity management, xWEOWNS offers seamless swaps between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies (USD, EURO, WEOWNS, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more) through its cross chain protocol that allows simultaneous transactions across two blockchains using smart contracts without requiring an intermediary party or centralized order book manager. With this solution all trades are executed automatically via atomic swaps while ensuring trustless trade execution and transparency thanks to distributed ledger technology underpinning it.

Fixed price xWEOWNS $282 stablecoin to go live on 6th May 2022 on Latoken Exchange. The new xWEOWNS DeFI Platform has a unique 'auto deduction' charge fee which deducts 10%-40% when traders sell their assets. Utilizing the xWEOWNS stablecoin, traders can invest in cross-chain trading at fixed prices that increase by 30% per quarter. This gives traders who hold their assets longer an advantage over those who are looking for quick profits as well as reducing volatility in the marketplace and thus making trading much safer overall.

The treasury reserve system has a holding pool which is more dynamic than Tether or any other stablecoin in the crypto market for users to trade and invest on the xWEOWNS DeFi platform at all times without fear of being dumped from sellers who are looking to control the price value of tokens they hold as an investment strategy against volatility swings in cryptocurrency markets. This new technology will provide a dynamic and secure treasury reserve system that crypto traders can count on.

Stability in the Crypto Market.

No more pump & dumps with xWEOWNS. With the introduction of xWEOWNS, crypto traders will be able to trade using a more stable token without having to worry about price volatility as it has been engineered with an underlying treasury reserve system that prevents tokens from being dumped by sellers looking to make quick profits. By leveraging xWEOWNS' advanced technology which supports trading all major cryptocurrencies simultaneously across multiple exchanges, traders can take advantage of arbitrage opportunities as well as hedging against cryptocurrency volatility risks such as Bitcoin's price swings.

With xWEOWNS, there is no need for third party services like Tether or any other stablecoin as this platform offers secure and flexible cross-chain treasury reserves at fixed rates which can be withdrawn anytime users want out of their investments on Lachain blockchain or Latoken Exchange while also retaining value stability so they are not impacted by market fluctuations when trying to cash out their holdings back into fiat currency currencies such as USD or EURO which would otherwise happen if these assets were traded on external exchanges outside of xWEOWNS where prices can fluctuate wildly due to market forces outside of its control.

A New Era of Decentralized Treasury Reserve Trading.

Introducing cross chain swaps into xWEOWNS' ecosystem. This means that crypto traders can access an even wider range of cryptocurrencies without having to worry about fluctuating prices from one exchange site as they are all priced against xWEOWNS with Fixed Token Price, Dynamic Holding Pool, Automatic DeFi Rate Adjustments and more. This gives crypto traders stability, predictability and transparency when it comes to trading their digital assets within this new ecosystem.

"One thing that many traders struggle with is trying not only reduce their exposure but also try and keep their risks down by reducing those risks through diversification - something which has been difficult given how volatile cryptocurrency markets have been over recent years. We offer both hedging for traders who want their portfolio less volatile as well as automated trading for those who want their assets turned into cash quickly," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima, Weownomy Global CEO/President/Co-Chairman and Principal Founder of xWEOWNS.

xWEOWNS Treasury Reserve Holding Pool

The treasury reserve holding pool can be used by holders as an asset management tool, while also preventing token dumpers from ruining the market through xWEOWNS's auto-deduction charge fees system. 30% of all generated fees will be deposited into the treasury reserve holding pool which consists of all the trading fees earned by xWEOWNS (calculated at 10% - 40%).

Paying it Forward

A portion of all proceeds from each transaction will be distributed among all xWEOWNS holders. The percentage distribution is 30% (x30) of the total funds received, and will be generated through treasury reserve holding pool on the blockchain network that pays out dividends in xWEOWNS. A built in distribution system will automatically distribute funds between all xWEOWNS holders, with a special emphasis on those who have been holding their tokens for longer periods of time (1 up to 3 years).

"Earn a share of the xWEOWNS charge fee on every transaction and hold your tokens in treasury reserve holding pool for 30% from 1 upto 3 years," said Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

xWEOWNS Holders Control the Market.

With automatic fee deduction from sellers and an opportunity to earn 30% of the proceeds through treasury reserve holding pool, holders control xWEOWNS token value by voting on market price adjustments.

Sellers can choose between a percentage fee of 10%, 20%, or 40% that will be deducted automatically when they sell their tokens; this is good for both buyers and sellers as it prevents sellers from dumping tokens to generate quick profits and buy back at lower prices later on.

The other benefit is that you can earn up to 30% if you hold your coins in our reserve pool by purchasing them back with the proceeds generated through selling fees collected from those who are selling their tokens; this creates a cycle where more people will want to purchase because they know there's always someone willing to buy what they're selling which means higher demand, which ultimately drives up prices so everyone benefits.

WeownomyChat: The first fully decentralized and secure app for personal communication

Weownomy has signed a new strategic partnership with confidential Romania tech company to launch WeownomyChat into a super user owned app (powered by VOBP) that secures and encrypts all your communication.The Romanian Technology Partner will help drive international growth as well as provide an unparalleled security service for all WeownomyChat global users.

WeownomyChat is a revolutionary new app that enables anyone, anywhere in the world to generate revenue from their content. It's also secure and encrypted. The mission of the project is for individuals to take back ownership of their digital identity through self-sovereign identification technologies. This way they can protect themselves from third party intrusions or abuse.

Developed by Romania's leading tech company, WeownomyChat, the communication app will provide consumers with an all-in-one encrypted solution for messaging, calls and video chats that is controlled 100% by the user. With every chat connection made on WeownomyChat App, users can generate revenue from their conversations while retaining control over their data.

The new partnership will see WeownomyChat launched as a super user owned app (powered by VOBP) on May 27 which guarantees privacy and security for users' conversations in line with GDPR regulations coming into force starting from May 25 onwards.

"Using our new partner's proprietary technologies, we are building an app that encrypts all messages so you can own your chat data, content and privacy - giving you complete control over who sees what. Participate in the next generation of social media that gives you more control over your data - we don't track or sell it! The most innovative monetization model - earn money from both advertisers & users/customers while owning your own content!" said Ssemakula Peter Luyima.

About xWEOWNS

Weownomy is launching the xWEOWNS fixed $282 stablecoin on Latoken exchange that provides treasury reserve protection against price drops of digital assets while capitalizing on the high volatility that exists today in the crypto currency markets. The development team at Weownomy has designed an automated process for trading cryptocurrencies through an intermediary asset called xWEOWNS which will allow traders to hedge their investments from market volatility.

About Weownomy Platform Corporation

Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://www.weownomy.global is launching a subscription-based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.

