Tarsus to Host Webcast to Review Topline Results from Saturn-2 Phase 3, the Second Pivotal Trial of TP-03 for the Treatment of Demodex Blepharitis

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, will hold a webcast on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 5:00am PT/8:00am ET to review the topline results from the Saturn-2 Phase 3 trial for TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and provide a brief corporate update.



Webcast Information

The webcast can be accessed at the events section of the Tarsus website. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Tarsus website at https://ir.tarsusrx.com/ for 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. The company is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic being studied in a second Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

akemp@tarsusrx.com