Victory Square Technologies Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announces that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company’s annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Filings”) are not expected to be finalized by May 2, 2022, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.



The reason for the anticipated delay is due to the complexity of the valuation process and accounting of one of the acquisitions completed by the Company in the fiscal year and enhanced quality controls by the issuers auditors. The auditors have requested more time for partner and consultant review as part of those enhanced measures. The Company is working with its auditor (Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 17, 2022 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive office and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

