Oticon Wins Two Prestigious Red Dot Global Design Awards 2022

Oticon demonstrates its unwavering prowess in product design, achieving not one, but two internationally recognised awards for good design for its latest life-changing hearing devices. The world’s first paediatric hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network, Oticon Play PX, wins the Red Dot Product Design Award 2022. A second Red Dot Design Award has been awarded to the Oticon SmartCharger.



TORONTO, April 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearing aid manufacturer, Oticon, is delighted to announce that the Oticon Play PX paediatric hearing aids and the Oticon SmartCharger have received the highly acclaimed and internationally recognised Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.

Oticon underlines its leadership in the design and innovation of hearing technology, scooping a double in the Red Dot Design Awards 2022, standing out in the Medical Devices and Technology categories. The Red Dot jury of independent designers, design professors and specialist journalists recognised that Oticon Play PX will benefit children in their everyday life, helping them to make sense of the important sounds that let them develop naturally. The jury also awarded the Oticon SmartCharger because it provides Oticon hearing aid users a more convenient power solution that enables them to travel light and at the same time functions as protection and dryer for the hearing aids.

Commenting on the Red Dot Global Award wins, Thomas Behrens, Vice President of Audiology, Oticon said: “We have a lot to be proud of, especially our dedication to forward-thinking research and innovating technology. As a result of this dedication by our entire global team, Oticon produces exceptional, industry-leading hearing devices which are designed to be life-changing. We are honoured to have our latest devices recognised in the 2022 Red Dot Design Awards. Helping children to hear more naturally to support their natural development and enabling our hearing aid users to lead their mobile lifestyle with ease, will benefit a vast number of patients.”

Further information on the winning products:

Oticon Play PX - the world’s first paediatric hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network (DNN).

Oticon Play PX is designed to provide the variety of meaningful sound that is important for the development of a child’s auditory system. The intelligent DNN in Oticon Play PX learns to recognise sounds through experience, just like how a child’s brain does, and so supports developing brains to handle and make sense of sound in a more natural way. Furthermore, sound from all directions is clearer for speech recognition and recall than hearing aids using traditional and OMNI directional hearing technology. This improves children’s access to the communication required for language, learning, and emotional and social development. Read more here

Oticon SmartCharger - the reliable, easy-to-use charger which gives active users of Oticon More™ hearing aids more freedom on-the-go.

The sleek and highly functional Oticon SmartCharger has a built-in power bank which reserves power for a minimum of three full charges, enabling hearing aid users to be away from a power source for at least 3 days. SmartCharger features a tough and accessible, light-weight case which keeps hearing aids safe from knocks and debris while travelling, and also in good working order, automatically drying moisture build-up inside the hearing aids. Read more here

About Red Dot 2022

Manufacturers and designers around the globe are invited to enter their products in the annual Red Dot competition. This year, thousands of submissions from over 60 countries were individually assessed by the independent and international jury of experts, before deciding which have the most extraordinary and innovative designs.



About Oticon

500 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 18,000 employees and revenues of around DKK 18 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. https://www.oticon.ca