TaskUs (TASK) Alert: Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

Recently there was a class action filed against TaskUs. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants’ representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs’ workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of TaskUs holding shares before June 11, 2021 , you may have standing to hold TaskUs harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

