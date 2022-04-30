Amazon (AMZN) Alert: Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) against certain of its officers and directors.



A stockholder derivative suit has recently been filed against, founder Jeff Bezos and other executives and board members of Amazon. The Defendants named in this Complaint face liability to the Company for their misconduct, including, among other things: (i) failing to maintain an adequate system of oversight, accounting controls and procedures, disclosure controls, and other internal controls, which were necessary to prevent or promptly correct violations of the law and improper statements made on the Company’s behalf; (ii) failing to ensure the Company’s compliance with relevant legal and regulatory requirements, including, but not limited to, requirements imposed under biometric privacy laws as well as state and federal securities laws; (iii) directly participating in the improper schemes and misconduct described herein; (iv) disregarding red flags indicating inadequate internal controls over compliance with biometric privacy laws and indicating violations privacy laws; and (v) affirmatively making, allowing to be made, and/or failing to correct improper statements in SEC filings relating to the Company’s operations, internal controls, legal proceedings, privacy compliance, and risks (including financial, operational, legal, regulatory and enforcement risks).

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Amazon holding shares before June 2019, you may have standing to hold Amazon harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

